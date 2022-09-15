Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points
It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buescher, who won for...
NBC Sports
Drivers criticize Next Gen for lack of durability, passing in its debut on Bristol concrete
BRISTOL, Tennessee – The Next Gen car endured a durability nightmare in its debut on the punishing concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway with power steering failures, blown tires and mechanical gremlins. On top of all that, passing also was difficult for 500 laps Saturday night on the high-banked 0.533-mile...
NBC Sports
Starting lineup for Bristol Cup playoff race
BRISTOL, Tennessee — Aric Almirola will take the green flag in front of eight playoff drivers in the Cup starting lineup Saturday night as the first round concludes at Bristol Motor Speedway (USA, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET). Almirola, who failed to make the playoff (after re-signing a...
NBC Sports
Aric Almirola wins Cup pole at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aric Almirola won his first pole since June 2021 and will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re showing what we’re capable of,” Almirola told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. This is...
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick says SHR should have pursued Kyle Busch more aggressively
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kevin Harvick says that Stewart-Haas Racing should have been more assertive in pursuing Kyle Busch, who announced this week that he’ll drive for Richard Childress Racing next season. “If it was my move, I would have been way more aggressive in trying to make sure...
NBC Sports
Cup driver intro songs at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the best parts of pre-race festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway is the drivers having their own song as they are introduced. Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup playoff. AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods.
