Motorsports

NBC Sports

Bristol Cup cutoff race results, driver points

It was the first points victory as a team owner for Brad Keselowski, who joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this season. The victory by the No. 17 Ford was the first for the team since July 1, 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Buescher, who won for...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Starting lineup for Bristol Cup playoff race

BRISTOL, Tennessee — Aric Almirola will take the green flag in front of eight playoff drivers in the Cup starting lineup Saturday night as the first round concludes at Bristol Motor Speedway (USA, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. ET). Almirola, who failed to make the playoff (after re-signing a...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Aric Almirola wins Cup pole at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Aric Almirola won his first pole since June 2021 and will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday night’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re showing what we’re capable of,” Almirola told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. This is...
BRISTOL, TN
NBC Sports

Cup driver intro songs at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the best parts of pre-race festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway is the drivers having their own song as they are introduced. Here are the driver selections for Saturday night’s Cup playoff. AJ Allmendinger — “Victory” by Fire From the Gods.
BRISTOL, TN

Community Policy