WNEM
Bay City unveils sculpture in honor of German sister city
Here's a look at what we're following during this special halftime report. Hundreds of children and parents built some wonderful memories Saturday as they attended the 25th annual Cathedral District Children's Festival in Saginaw. TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, September 18. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
WNEM
Officials: Bay City Public Safety Director on administrative leave following citizen complaint
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials announced that the Bay City Director of Public Safety is on administrative leave after the city received a complaint from a resident. The city said that they are cooperating with Michigan State Police on any investigation that may happen. Officials said that Michael Cecchini, the director, was placed on leave per city policy.
5 people convicted of operating illegal gambling business in Clio
FLINT, MI – Five people have been convicted for having roles in operating an illegal gambling site in Clio. Sam Daoud, of Sterling Heights, Brian Shufeldt of Taylor, Andrew and Christina Reip of Clio and Peter Yurian of Owosso have all pleaded guilty to gambling-related in Genesee County Circuit Court.
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
More lake sturgeon to call Saginaw Bay watershed home after upcoming release events
MIDLAND, MI - The mid-Michigan community is once again invited to witness the reintroduction of a special fish species back into the Saginaw Bay watershed. Three lake sturgeon reintroduction events are being held on Saturday, Sept. 24. Starting at 11 a.m., juvenile sturgeon will be released in the Tittabawassee River from the Bob G. Caldwell Municipal Boat Launch in Midland. Another release will take place at noon at Cole Park along the Shiawassee River in Chesaning and at 2 p.m. at the Gunzenhausen Walkway along the Cass River in Frankenmuth.
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Sept. 19th
A hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, September 18. The event highlighted local chefs, farms and businesses in Saginaw County. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. TV5 Halftime Break- Sunday, September...
Zoo Boo returns to Saginaw on these October weekends
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo on select weekends this October. The family-friendly Halloween event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.
Bay City’s John Street closing for two month-long rehabilitation project
BAY CITY, MI - Work is scheduled to start soon on Bay City’s west side which is designed to rehabilitate the pavement and ultimately extend the life of the street. Work is scheduled to start the week of Sept. 18 on E. John Street from S. Wenona to S. Walnut. The roadway will be rehabilitated over the next two months, according to the city. Crews will be removing the existing asphalt pavement and replacing it with four inches of new asphalt. The project will also include the replacement of portions of the curbs and gutters as well as sidewalks along the roadway.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
WNEM
Flint demolishes structure targeted for illegal dumping
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials in Flint say one site has been the target for illegal dumping lately, and it’s been an eyesore. City leaders say they have a plan to combat the blight using funds from the American Rescue Plan. One Flint resident, who did not want to...
Robbie D’s food truck expanding into former Daniel’s Grill at Old Town Saginaw Ippel building
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s food truck, best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls, is expanding into a brick-and-mortar location. Owner Robert Delgado said his business is growing, and he’s preparing to open his first restaurant at the former Daniel’s Grill inside Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building later this year. Daniel’s Grill closed earlier this year.
WNEM
Harvest Table brings residents together
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One hundred diners gathered for the return of Positive Results Downtown Saginaw’s Harvest Table in Morley Plaza on Sunday, Sept. 18. The event highlighted local chefs, farms, and businesses in Saginaw County. “We’ve got all sorts of fun, unique restaurants and types of food that...
WNEM
MDOT: Coldwater overpass not damaged after hit Thursday in Genesee County, plans to rebuild
GENESEE, Co., (WNEM) A frequently hit Genesee County overpass on I-75 will be rebuilt with an additional two feet of clearance. Crews are monitoring and assessing the damage after it was hit by a garbage truck traveling on I-75 Thursday morning. One side of the highway was closed while crews...
Psychic expo, Rebel Co. Fall Market and more Saginaw area events for your calendar
SAGINAW, MI — From a family-friendly Zoo Boo event to a psychic expo, here are some upcoming events happening in and around Saginaw County to fill your fall calendar:. The 2nd Annual FIESTA K?ONDA! is taking place under the pavilion at downtown Saginaw’s SVRC Marketplace now through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Best Genesee County Pepperoni Pizza Places
Tuesday September 20, 2022 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. You can say there's no such thing as bad pizza and you're not wrong, but many pizza's are soooo much better!. Here are the local spots you should plan to order from on National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2022 -- and don't worry, nobody will care if you order extras on top of your pepperoni.
14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
nbc25news.com
MDOT to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Rd
FLINT, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is looking to invest $300 million to rebuild I-475 from Bristol to Carpenter Road. The freeways help move people and goods around. But in some communities like Flint, it has also come with the price of moving people out. Now, MDOT...
Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
