POTUS

Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan families to meet President Joe Biden amid US-Russia talks

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

President Joe Biden will meet with the wife of Brittney Griner and her agent Friday at the White House, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The Associated Press first reported the news that Biden will host Griner's camp and the sister of Paul Whelan, the Michigan corporate security executive who is also jailed in Russia.

The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans’ release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but despite plans for the White House meetings, there is no sign that a breakthrough is imminent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2TmG_0hx09foZ00
Brittney Griner may be one of America's many infamous prisoner swaps AP

Griner has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges. She was sentenced last month to nine years in prison after pleading guilty and has appealed the punishment. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are false. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained, placing their cases with the office of its top hostage negotiator.

Friday’s meetings, which both families have long sought, are intended to underscore the administration’s commitment to bringing home Griner, Whelan and other Americans jailed abroad, as well as to “connect with them on a human level as they undergo an ordeal that the Russian government has imposed on them,” said one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the meetings had not yet been publicly announced.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan families to meet President Joe Biden amid US-Russia talks

Comments / 3

Mr.Punchy
3d ago

to think that marijuana is not totally legal across the board here in our own country. Yet this entitled ungreatful criminal fruitcake. breaks a serious law by not only getting passed our security measures here. but travels overseas to a place where her like kind is despised. and zero tolerance for for such actions as her own. refuses to respect our country. well don't think that helps her situation in Russia. she's a trader to her own country. she's weak! and Russia has no respect for that. she's a black lesbian. think she should feel so entitled much?

Reply(1)
2
The Independent

New poll says half of Americans think Trump should be prosecuted over top secret papers at Mar-a-Lago

Half of Americans say Donald Trump should be prosecuted for hoarding top secret files at Mar-a-Lago, according to a new poll.And nearly six in 10 think he acted inappropriately in storing boxes of classified information at his Florida residence, compared to 26 per cent who believe he was in the right, according to the Quinnipiac University survey.More than three-quarters (76 per cent) of Americans said they were following news of the raid on Mar-a-Lago closely.And just under two-thirds (64 per cent) of voters polled said they thought the allegations were either very serious or serious.“While the Justice Department weighs...
POTUS
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
