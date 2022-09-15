Read full article on original website
The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood on true stories, brutal fights, and what matters when making a historical epic
Gina Prince-Bythewood describes her road to making The Woman King as a “sustained fight for 25 years.” But she says with this cast, led by the formidable Viola Davis, in this movie, a Braveheart-esque historical action drama about female warriors in West Africa … the sustained fight was worth it.
Can AI art democratize tabletop game publishing?
The latent space has been compared to the Wild West in its lawlessness, but that metaphor disguises the true weirdness of its uncanny valleys. Faceless men struggle to be rendered out of fog, textured spires extend to the horizon, night markets fade in and out of existence as Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings transform into Pizza Huts. As art is necromanced in the style of dead and living artists, one of the latent space’s valleys fills with the commands of a million sculptors and users. Though this may sound like a great setting for a tabletop role-playing campaign (with genre-mashing, surrealness, and questions about life and humanity), the latent space is becoming a questionable tool in a TTRPG designer or artist’s belt for commercial releases, fan creations, and more. The latent space, put simply, is a metaphorical location full of all of the possible images AI could create, each altered by a different factor or prompt. In this growing world of AI art generation, as the generative tools improve each month, so do the ethical questions about the future of TTRPG art.
The men of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hate elves for all the wrong reasons
In the first episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the show presents a clash of culture between the men of the Southlands and the elves who watch over them. The conflict is one of different timescales: To the elves, the humans of this region only just stopped working for Morgoth. To the humans, that war is hundreds of years past.
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is that jacked-up sword?
The biggest mystery in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power since the show’s first episode has been the identity of Sauron. We know that the future Dark Lord of the rings has the ability to shapeshift in the time period the Prime Video series is set, and Galadriel has been relentlessly on the hunt for him from the start of the show.
Genshin Impact’s 3.1 patch brings back Scaramouche, and he’s in trouble
Hoyoverse continues to release regular updates to its sprawling open-world adventure, Genshin Impact. The upcoming 3.1 patch will continue to build upon players’ journeys in the recently added Sumeru region and introduce a desert region to explore. Additionally, players can expect featured banners for characters like Cyno, Candace, and Nilou.
Sci-fi shooter Earth: Revival tries to do everything, to its peril
The year is 2112. Following first contact with a hostile alien force, Earth has been left ravaged. You, one of apparently (but not really) few survivors, are tasked with becoming a crackshot sci-fi super-soldier who specializes in all things shootybangs. As you level up, the number beside your name increases, although not in adherence to any rhyme or reason. Once it looks high enough, you enter a dungeon with three of your friends to complete basic fetch quests before challenging a monster who is noticeably larger than the monsters surrounding it to a war of attrition. This is Earth: Revival.
Spider-Gwen is the star of Fortnite’s new battle pass
Fortnite’s newest season has begun and that means a new battle pass full of skins and cosmetics for players to unlock. While the latest pass mostly has characters unique to the Fortnite universe, its signature unlock is Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy, in her iconic costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story trailer features Evan Peters’ most despicable role yet
We now have our first look at Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a true-crime series about the serial killer. (Yes, that’s the full, actual title of the show.) Dahmer is one of the most notorious serial killers in history,...
Alicent’s green dress is a major turning point in House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon’s fifth episode is an eventful one. But between the weddings, feasts, and fights, the single most important moment was when all eyes were on Alicent Hightower’s dress. While the show itself gave a small explanation of its historical significance, it plays an important enough...
One of the decade’s best horror film is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
