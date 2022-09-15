Read full article on original website
St. John’s Fall Festival
The St. John’s Fall Festival at the Education Center – on Highway 12 between Dassel and Cokato – will be this Sunday from 11-to-2:30. There will be a chicken and ham dinner, hot dog stand, meat raffle, silent auction and quilt and cash raffles. Shepherd of Souls...
Richard “Rick” Fischer
54-year-old RICHARD “RICK” FISCHER of Litchfield passed away on September 9th. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation is on Thursday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service in Litchfield, and one hour before the service.
Maddy “Mae Mae” has returned home after long journey
Maddy Fleischacker, a.k.a. “Mae Mae,” age six, of Buffalo, had went on a several-months journey of getting a cough diagnosed to heart transplant. Last October, Maddy was developing a cough that would not go away. “I know something was not right, but everyone kept saying she’s fine,” Miguella Fleishhacker, Maddy’s mom said.
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
Llyn Waterhouse
63-year-old LLYN WATERHOUSE passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Llyn’s life will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 11 A.M. at Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home Chapel in Litchfield. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday.
What’s The Plan For Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids? [GALLERY]
Has a buyer emerged for the vacant Sugar Daddy's building in Sauk Rapids? The listing has been 'canceled' on the MLS. Any guesses what may be moving in? Based on recent history, my money is on a bank, car wash or fast food restaurant. Here are some ideas commenters had...
Olivia school superintendent receives calls about litter box prank
OLIVIA, Minn. – Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lilian, Minn. School Superintendent Jim Menton said he’s getting calls from concerned residents stemming from a prank that originated on Tik Tok. Students are recording reactions from parents or relatives when they tell them that their school is providing litter boxes for students...
High School Football Results Friday September 16
(Storm held the ball for 11 minutes in the 4th quarter. Sauk Rapids-Rice improves to 3-0) Cambridge-Isanti 31, Tech 0.
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Pickup driver killed in fiery crash on Scenic Byway Rd
A pickup driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a fiery crash near Belle Plaine. Sibley County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:30 p.m. to 31152 Scenic Byway, about seven miles southwest of Belle Plaine, for a vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Henderson and Belle Plaine...
Man from Buffalo Dies in Southeast MN Crash
A man from Buffalo riding a bicycle died in a crash in southeastern Minnesota Thursday night. The State Patrol says 40-year-old Matthew Tipton died at the scene. The Patrol says Tipton was on a bicycle that collided with a car at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street in Winona, just after 8:30pm.
Carver County gets $10M in federal funds to expand stretch of Hwy 212
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Millions of federal dollars are coming to Minnesota to make a dangerous stretch of highway safer.Carver County is getting $10 million to expand Highway 212 from Norwood-Young America to Cologne. The five-mile stretch will go from two to four lanes. Plus, a center divider will be added.This highway has a higher-than average crash rate in that area. Three people have died at one intersection in the past five years. The money for this project is coming from the Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last year.MnDOT is also getting $25 million to improve several bridges along Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
Path cleared for Xcel Energy to build Minnesota's largest solar plant in Becker
Xcel Energy's plans to build one of the nation's largest solar plants in Becker received final approval Thursday from Minnesota utility regulators. Sherco Solar will be the largest solar development in the Upper Midwest and the project is a key component of the utility's goal to triple the amount of solar on its Upper Midwest system by 2028, according to Xcel.
Minnesota man seriously injured after 15-foot fall at gravel pit
DANUBE, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County say a 66-year-old man was seriously injured at a gravel pit Thursday morning. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 10 a.m. requesting an ambulance for a man who had fallen around 15 feet before landing on his neck.
Minnesota high school football week three features top-ranked Lakeville South against #2 Eden Prairie
The top-two teams in Class 6A face one another on Friday night in Eden Prairie. #1 Lakeville South has won 23 straight games and enters as the defending state champions. Eden Prairie finished one game shy of the state title game last year.
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
Danube Man Seriously Hurt in Grave Pit Accident
On Thursday morning at 10:13, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a man that fell around 15 feet, landing on his neck. The subject was located in a gravel pit on the 29000 block of 840th Avenue of Danube in Troy Township.
2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend. So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
