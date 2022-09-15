Read full article on original website
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: vehicle fire causing road blockage in Etowah County on I-59
A single-vehicle fire has caused road blockage in Etowah County, ALEA says. All lanes on I-59 southbound near the 185 mile marker, in Etowah County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being detoured onto U.S.11 at the 188 mile marker until further...
‘Disruptive’ student detained at Brindlee Mountain School
Authorities in Marshall County say that a "disruptive student" was detained on Thursday as the school went on lockdown.
WAAY-TV
Testimony: Murder defendant offered four different accounts
ATHENS — The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday.
Decatur man indicted for murder after stabbing victim dies
A Morgan County Grand Jury has officially indicted a Decatur man for murder after authorities confirm that the victim in a stabbing later died from his injuries.
WAAY-TV
33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash
An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]
WAAY-TV
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in deadly Rainsville motorcycle crash
---- One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Rainsville, according to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson. It happened on Carlyle Rd. We're working to learn more information about the crash. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
wvtm13.com
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Talladega Short Track
TALLADEGA, Ala. — A driver at the Talladega Short Track was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a crash during a race. The Lincoln Fire Department and EMS crews were working on standby when the crash happened around 1 a.m. The car overturned and driver Jeff Dean...
WAAY-TV
Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle
A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
weisradio.com
Authorities Still Searching for Missing 14 Year Old Cherokee County Girl
Cherokee County authorities are still trying to determine the whereabouts of Daylesi Mendez, who left her residence on the night of September 9th (2022). The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Mendez HAS BEEN IN CONTACT with family members since that time. Anyone having information regarding her current location is...
Sheriff’s office: Man steals car, leads deputies on chase
An Albertville man was arrested Thursday after officials say he stole a car and led deputies on a chase.
wvtm13.com
School bus driver suffered broken rib in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured, including a school bus driver, after a crash in Cullman County today. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama State Troopers say a Cullman County school bus collided with another vehicle on County Highway 222, which is near Interstate 65 and north of Good Hope.
After two months, new mom released from Etowah County Jail
An Etowah County judge ordered the release this week of a mother who was arrested days after the birth or her son and then spent two months in jail because she was unable to meet conditions of release. Hali Burns had been charged with chemical endangerment after she failed two...
Woman arrested after child attacked by dogs in Lawrence County
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
WAFF
Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road
Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
