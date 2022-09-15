ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Comments / 1

WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One person injured in Sunday afternoon Morgan County shooting

One person was injured in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says they responded to near Dunn St. and Adams St. in the Union Hill area of in Somerville. Deputies found one person with non-life-threatening injuries and made contact with the alleged shooter. It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Marshall County, AL
WAAY-TV

33-year-old man dead following Limestone County crash

An Elkmont man has died following a crash in Limestone County. ALEA says 33-year-old Edgar Vega was fatally injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and struck a tree. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division. A juvenile was removed […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
#Brindlee Mountain School
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Rainsville motorcycle crash

---- One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Rainsville, according to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson. It happened on Carlyle Rd. We're working to learn more information about the crash. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
RAINSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver airlifted to hospital after crash at Talladega Short Track

TALLADEGA, Ala. — A driver at the Talladega Short Track was airlifted to a hospital early Sunday morning after a crash during a race. The Lincoln Fire Department and EMS crews were working on standby when the crash happened around 1 a.m. The car overturned and driver Jeff Dean...
TALLADEGA, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Police: Man shot while riding his motorcycle

A 32-year-old man says he was shot in his side while riding on his motorcycle in Athens, according to the Athens Police Department. Officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruitt Street around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. The man was taken, by ambulance, to the hospital where he...
ATHENS, AL
wvtm13.com

School bus driver suffered broken rib in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured, including a school bus driver, after a crash in Cullman County today. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama State Troopers say a Cullman County school bus collided with another vehicle on County Highway 222, which is near Interstate 65 and north of Good Hope.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Multiple people injured in crash on County Line Road

Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Court of Appeals denies former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for judge dismissal. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Day 4: Jurors expect long, thorough witness testimonies on Thursday.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

