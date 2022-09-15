ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Vice

Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
The Independent

Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
Business Insider

How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
PC Magazine

US Army Comes Closer to Deploying Microsoft HoloLens

The US Army is finally going to get its hands on some custom Microsoft HoloLens. Bloomberg reports that Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush "cleared the Army to begin accepting" a modified version of Microsoft's augmented reality headset in August. Now the Army is waiting to see if the Pentagon will approve the deployment of these devices.
Business Insider

Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings

Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
FOXBusiness

Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer

Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week. CRYPTO FIRM ERRONEOUSLY SENT WOMAN $7 MILLION+ ‘REFUND’. The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer...
u.today

Ripple Scam Promoted by Hacked Account of Oman's Indian Embassy

The Twitter account of Oman’s Indian embassy has been hacked in order to promote an XRP scam. Scammers are trying to lure gullible users by impersonating Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The hacked account has retweeted several tweets related to Garlinghouse in an attempt to give it a veneer of...
technologynetworks.com

AI Trusted As Much As Humans To Flag Hate Speech

Social media users may trust artificial intelligence — AI — as much as human editors to flag hate speech and harmful content, according to researchers at Penn State. The researchers said that when users think about positive attributes of machines, like their accuracy and objectivity, they show more faith in AI. However, if users are reminded about the inability of machines to make subjective decisions, their trust is lower.
The Verge

Uber blames Lapsus$ hacking group for security breach

Uber said that a hacker associated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was to blame for a breach of its internal systems last week, while reiterating that no customer or user data was compromised during the attack. The hack, which was discovered last Thursday, forced the company to take several of...
