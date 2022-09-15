Read full article on original website
Related
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
A worker at a virtual reality center reportedly opened an exploding package that criticized Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse
Boston Police responded to reports of an exploding package at Northeastern University on Tuesday. CNN reported that the package contained a note criticizing Mark Zuckerberg and academia's ties to virtual reality. One university staff member was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands, the school said. The...
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Business Insider
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
An 18-year-old reportedly hacked Uber's computer systems and sent employees cryptic Slack messages
Uber told Insider it was responding to a "cybersecurity incident" and was in touch with law enforcement.
RELATED PEOPLE
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
PC Magazine
US Army Comes Closer to Deploying Microsoft HoloLens
The US Army is finally going to get its hands on some custom Microsoft HoloLens. Bloomberg reports that Assistant Secretary for Acquisition Douglas Bush "cleared the Army to begin accepting" a modified version of Microsoft's augmented reality headset in August. Now the Army is waiting to see if the Pentagon will approve the deployment of these devices.
Google employees who used to work at Amazon complain to each other just how 'frugal' their former employer was: No second monitors, no MacBooks, and splitting one bagel between two people at office meetings
Over two dozen former Amazon employees at Google started an internal email thread about Amazon. In one email, an employee who left Amazon in 2020 said his team only got one computer monitor. Another former employee said they got "subpar" laptops, and had to prove why they needed Macbooks. In...
Google court docs show that users who opt out of tracking are still monitored
Newly released documents in the Arizona Attorney General’s lawsuit against tech behemoth Google reveal more details about the company’s response to reporting on its privacy policies and how Google users’ IP addresses are used to obtain exact location information. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s case, filed in 2020,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Google erroneously sent a nearly $250,000 payment to engineer
Google erroneously sent a security engineer a payment of nearly a quarter of a million dollars, the engineer said in a tweet last week. CRYPTO FIRM ERRONEOUSLY SENT WOMAN $7 MILLION+ ‘REFUND’. The tech giant "randomly" sent him $249,999 "a little over 3 weeks ago," Yuga Labs security engineer...
CBS News
Uber investigating 'cybersecurity incident' after hacker claims to access internal systems
SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (CNN) -- Uber said Thursday that it was investigating a "cybersecurity incident" after a hacker shared evidence that they had breached the ride-hailing giant's computer systems with journalists and security researchers. "We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident," Uber's communications team said in a tweet Thursday...
Laid-off Snap employees are fielding dozens of messages from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix recruiters
Recruiters from TikTok, Facebook, and Netflix are clamoring to interview former Snap employees who were laid off earlier this summer.
Russian mercenaries bombard Bakhmut as Moscow searches for a win
In the ruins of an apartment block tarred with soot and clouded in dust amid constant shelling, a small group of Ukrainian soldiers are face to face with a new type of Russian enemy: mercenaries, some of whom may be convicts sent to the front line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally
NEW YORK (AP) — When Donald Trump sought the presidency in 2016, a California billionaire named Tom Barrack made sure to get in the mix. The pair had been close friends for decades before Barrack emerged as an informal campaign advisor. He later became the chair of Trump’s inaugural committee.
u.today
Ripple Scam Promoted by Hacked Account of Oman's Indian Embassy
The Twitter account of Oman’s Indian embassy has been hacked in order to promote an XRP scam. Scammers are trying to lure gullible users by impersonating Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. The hacked account has retweeted several tweets related to Garlinghouse in an attempt to give it a veneer of...
technologynetworks.com
AI Trusted As Much As Humans To Flag Hate Speech
Social media users may trust artificial intelligence — AI — as much as human editors to flag hate speech and harmful content, according to researchers at Penn State. The researchers said that when users think about positive attributes of machines, like their accuracy and objectivity, they show more faith in AI. However, if users are reminded about the inability of machines to make subjective decisions, their trust is lower.
The Verge
Uber blames Lapsus$ hacking group for security breach
Uber said that a hacker associated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was to blame for a breach of its internal systems last week, while reiterating that no customer or user data was compromised during the attack. The hack, which was discovered last Thursday, forced the company to take several of...
Comments / 0