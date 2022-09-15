Read full article on original website
LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor
The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties. LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor. Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties...
East Lansing Fire Department adds new safety gear for paramedics
The East Lansing Fire Department has new equipment being used by its paramedics. Outdated ambulance gear has been replaced. One important piece of new equipment added to city ambulances is a machine that will do chest compressions during CPR. East Lansing Fire Department safety training officer Kirk Easterbrook says the...
Grand Ledge's new mayor remembers his predecessor
Thomas Sowle, Grand Ledge's mayor since 2018, died on Sept 14. He was 67. City councilmember and Mayor Pro-Tem Mayor Keith Mulder was sworn in to serve as mayor for the remainder of Sowle's term. Mulder described Sowle as proud and passionate about his role. Sowle was first appointed to...
MSU students react to reports of Board of Trustees members wanting President Stanley to resign
Michigan State University students are asking for transparency amidst reported calls from Board of Trustees members for the resignation of President Samuel Stanley Jr. The issue, according to the report, was over his handling of the ouster last month of Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta. Provost Teresa Woodruff...
