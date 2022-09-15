ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

LEAP launches ag-tech business branding campaign for M-21 corridor

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) is leading a new marketing campaign to attract agricultural and technology ventures to three mid-Michigan counties. LEAP is part of a half dozen development agencies now promoting the M-21 AgTech Corridor. Communities along the state highway spanning parts of Clinton, Ionia and Shiawassee counties...
LANSING, MI
East Lansing Fire Department adds new safety gear for paramedics

The East Lansing Fire Department has new equipment being used by its paramedics. Outdated ambulance gear has been replaced. One important piece of new equipment added to city ambulances is a machine that will do chest compressions during CPR. East Lansing Fire Department safety training officer Kirk Easterbrook says the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Grand Ledge's new mayor remembers his predecessor

Thomas Sowle, Grand Ledge's mayor since 2018, died on Sept 14. He was 67. City councilmember and Mayor Pro-Tem Mayor Keith Mulder was sworn in to serve as mayor for the remainder of Sowle's term. Mulder described Sowle as proud and passionate about his role. Sowle was first appointed to...
GRAND LEDGE, MI

