inkfreenews.com
History And Escape Room At North Webster Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Many know for whom Kosciusko County was named, but few are familiar with the potential controversy behind this choice. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the public is invited to join Faye Myers of the Kosciusko County Historical Society as she presents a brief history of Kosciusko County.
inkfreenews.com
Tasha Marie Bruce
Tasha Marie Bruce, 29, Kimmell, died at 3:47 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at her residence. Tasha was born on Sept. 22, 1992. She is survived by her son, Johny Roberts Wiles; mother, Tanya (Darrel) Sexton, Nappanee; father, Harold Bruce, Wolcottville; brother, Dakota (Larisa) Bruce, LaGrange; two sisters: Katelinn “Piggy” Bruce and Megan Bruce, both of Wolcotville; maternal grandparents: Rick Tackitt, North Webster, Dan (Angie) Schmucker, New Paris.
inkfreenews.com
Arnolt Property Transferred To Redevelopment Commission
WARSAW — Ownership of the Arnolt property on East Durbin Street, near Argonne Road, will soon be transferred from the City of Warsaw to the Warsaw Redevelopment Commission. Community and Economic Development Director Jeremy Skinner presented a resolution on changing the property’s ownership during a Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Sept. 16. Skinner said that WRC began the disposition process during their Sept. 12 meeting.
inkfreenews.com
September Is Library Card Sign Up Month
MILFORD — September is National Library Card Sign Up Month. This week is the third in a series of articles about why patrons need a Milford Public Library card in their wallet. MPL is featuring the library’s online collections and all the great “e-resources,” or electronic resources, available for...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:03 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, South Packerton Road, south of East CR 600S, Claypool. Driver: Grace T. Prater, 18, West SR 14, Silver Lake. Prater’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 6:49 a.m. Friday, Sept....
inkfreenews.com
Keeney, Gunkel, Darr, Wiggins Honored By County Firemen
WARSAW — Shade Keeney, Harold Gunkel, Dennis Darr and Ernie Wiggins received special honors at the annual Kosciusko County Fire Association Fish Fry and Awards Night Thursday, Sept. 15. Keeney was presented the Fireman of the Year Award. Gunkel received the service award and Darr and Wiggins were recipients...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:29 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2300 block CR 950S, Silver Lake. Matthew D Kneller reported the ignition was punched on a recreational vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following...
inkfreenews.com
Loran Edward Sims — UPDATED
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake, surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, at the Dr. Carneal Hospital in Winamac, weighing in at 8 pounds 8 ounces to Frances Mildred (Leap) Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. Loran was great about sharing childhood stories, and writing down his thoughts, he penned… “Since birthrate was low during what is now called the Great Depression, I was probably not a “planned” baby, but I was certainly welcomed! Being the first child of my parents and first grandchild of the Leaps”.
inkfreenews.com
Loran E. Sims — PENDING
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Thomas R. Mosier
Thomas R. Mosier, 78, Columbia City, died at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 24, 1944. He is survived by his son, David Mosier, Columbia City; daughter, Amy (Amos) Bottles, Columbia City; and son, Matthew Mosier, Columbia City; brother, Larry (Lavonne) Mosier, Columbia City; and four grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Banned Book Week Is Not A Celebration
SYRACUSE — Banned Book Week is the recognition that there are people that feel that other people should not read a book that they find offensive. “Charlotte’s Web” with talking animals, “Little Red Riding Hood” with that bottle of wine, “The True Diary of a Part-time Indian” about growing up on a reservation are a small part of the list of books that the American Library Association has recorded of the book removals from over the decades. Libraries remind everyone that the act of reading is an affirmation of the rights in a democratic society.
inkfreenews.com
Patricia Anne Miller
Patricia A. Miller, 88, Wabash, died at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 19, 1934. She married Harold L. Miller on Aug. 29, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, Kenneth W. (Ann) Miller, Wabash, Mary C....
inkfreenews.com
John Benton Ridenour
John Benton Ridenour, 60, Silver Lake, died Sept. 16, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 30, 1962. He married Shelley Ridenour; she survives in Silver Lake. He is also survived by his stepson, Travis (Amber) Powell, Monticello, Ky.; and brother, Steve (Angie) Ridenour, Silver...
inkfreenews.com
Tommy D. Burkett Jr. — UPDATED
Tommy Burkett Jr., 57, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1965. On Oct. 20, 2009, Tommy married Noeurn Ruot; she survives. Tommy is also survived by his daughter, Sreynin Ruot; one grandson; brothers, Glenn (Donna) Burkett and David Burkett; and sister, Sondra (Bobby) Warner. Titus...
inkfreenews.com
Anthony Steven Milton
Anthony Steven Milton, 25, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy (Cummins) Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors and unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Man Accused Of Burglarizing Home Of A Dead Man
LEESBURG — A Leesburg man was recently arrested after allegedly breaking into a deceased property owner’s home and stealing items. Jeffrey Norris Simpson, 50, 4492 N. Sullivan Road, Leesburg, is charged with burglary, a level 4 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony. On Aug. 18, a Kosciusko...
inkfreenews.com
Jack D. Sanders Jr.
Jack D. Sanders Jr., 61, South Bend, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in South Bend. He was born Oct. 6, 1960. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Sanders, Highland and Jerry Sanders, Warsaw. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Doris Gose — PENDING
Doris Gose, formerly of Syracuse, died Sept. 14, 2022, in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
KGP Logistics Closing Plant In Warsaw
WARSAW – KGP Logistics intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGP, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Inés Silvestre Garrido — UPDATED
Inés Silvestre Garrido, 54, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born March 18, 1968, in Teloloapan, Mexico, she was the daughter of Feliciano Garrido Beltran and Cleotilde Sandoval Antunez. Inés worked as a material handler at R.R. Donnelley for 14 years. She was a devoted Catholic and a humble servant to the Lord. She also was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
