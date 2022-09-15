Read full article on original website
Magpie attacks cause chaos for the best riders on the planet at Cycling World Championships as expert warns holding races during swooping season is a 'recipe for calamity'
The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast. More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.
World Eventing Championships: GB rider Yasmin Ingham wins gold on senior debut
Britain's Yasmin Ingham clinched individual gold at the World Eventing Championships in a dramatic round. The 25-year-old, at her first senior championship, was second going into Sunday's showjumping finale in Pratoni, Italy, and finished with a clear round for a total of 23.2 on Banzai du Loir. Germany's Michael Jung,...
Jordan Burroughs wins gold at worlds, makes USA Wrestling history
Jordan Burroughs , after winning another gold in Serbia, is now a seven-time world and Olympic champion, the most in USA Wrestling history.
Canada upsets Spain in Davis Cup group phase as Felix Auger-Aliassime spoils new world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's homecoming
BARCELONA, Spain -- Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday.
Motor racing-'Massive ask' for Red Bull to win all remaining races - Horner
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said it would be a "massive ask" for them to win all six remaining races on the calendar despite the team having won five in a row and closing in on the drivers and constructors' championships.
