Lake Placid, NY

Daily Mail

Magpie attacks cause chaos for the best riders on the planet at Cycling World Championships as expert warns holding races during swooping season is a 'recipe for calamity'

The best cyclists on the planet have been terrorised by swooping magpies as they compete at the Cycling World Championships in Wollongong on the NSW south coast. More than 1000 competitors are down under as the prestigious event is held in Australia for the first time in more than a decade - but it seems nobody told them about the hazard the birds pose from August to October as they defend their chicks and nests.
CBS Sports

Wrestler Jordan Burroughs sets U.S. record with seventh world title

Wrestler Jordan Burroughs has broken the U.S. record for global titles. After taking home the world title in Belgrade, Serbia, Burroughs now has seven world titles, including his gold medal at the 2012 Olympics. Burroughs defeated Mohammad Nokhodi of Iran, 4-2, on Friday to capture the world championship in the...
BBC

World Eventing Championships: GB rider Yasmin Ingham wins gold on senior debut

Britain's Yasmin Ingham clinched individual gold at the World Eventing Championships in a dramatic round. The 25-year-old, at her first senior championship, was second going into Sunday's showjumping finale in Pratoni, Italy, and finished with a clear round for a total of 23.2 on Banzai du Loir. Germany's Michael Jung,...
