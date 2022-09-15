ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

Ocracoke passenger ferry season extended due to popularity

By Kari Pugh, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through Sept. 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day.

Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular days for Ocracoke day trips.

“We’ve had great ridership and very positive feedback from the public,” Ferry Division Director Harold Thomas said in a news release. “This extension will give shoulder season visitors a chance to experience this fast, convenient way to take a day trip to Ocracoke.”

Until Sept. 30, the Ocracoke Express will operate Tuesdays-Fridays on the following schedule:

From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Ocracoke Express, now in its fourth season, offers a 70-minute trip between Hatteras and Silver Lake Harbor in Ocracoke Village, where a free tram operated by Hyde County is available to carry them around the village to shops, restaurants, accommodations and attractions.

More than 21,000 people have ridden the passenger ferry this season.

Advance reservations for the Ocracoke Express are available online at www.ncferry.org or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY.

islandfreepress.org

Waterways Commission navigates new hurdles to schedule fall dredging in Hatteras Inlet

Absent emergency measures, bureaucratic snares could yet again hinder navigational safety in Hatteras Inlet, leaving members of the Dare County Waterways Commission worried about a lackluster fall fishing season because of poor channel conditions. At its first in-person meeting since the Coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, held Monday evening...
DARE COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

N.C. 12 to return Thursday to off-season speed limits

Now that peak visitor season is over, North Carolina Department of Transportation crews are expected to change speed limit signs on parts of N.C. 12 in Currituck and Dare counties. Speed limits in areas through Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Corolla and Frisco will return to 45 mph from the seasonal speed...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area residents pick up top conservation awards from N.C. Wildlife Federation

CARY — Water educator Lauren Daniel of Swansboro and fly-fishing guide Tom Roller of Beaufort picked up their previously announced conservation honors Sept. 10 from the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Daniel, water education program manager with the N.C. Division of Water Resources, is Environmental Educator of the Year. Roller, owner...
coastalreview.org

Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils

RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
WITN

Beaufort Wine & Food’s Oyster Roast returning

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food has announced the return of its annual Oyster Roast. This year’s event will take place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turner Creek and Davis Bay, on Saturday Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to steamed oysters, guests can...
BEAUFORT, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Special guest to appear at Scuppernong River Festival

Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen Kerrigan Brown will be a special guest at the Scuppernong River Festival on October 8 in Columbia in Tyrrell County. She is a 16-year-old student at Cape Fear High School and recently competed in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition in Dallas. She is an accomplished dancer and is promoting her program “Kind is Cool.”
COLUMBIA, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week five highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — In tonight's premiere matchup, New Bern traveled to take on Havelock. The Bears didn't give up a single point, shutting out Havelock 27-0. Jacksonville hosted the Ramparts, but couldn't get the win. J.H. Rose won 34-26. South Central hit the road to Jacksonville, where...
NEW BERN, NC
