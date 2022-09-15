Newberry College consistently ranked among South’s best colleges

WASHINGTON — Newberry College is holding its own among the region’s best colleges, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. Newberry was recognized in an unprecedented five categories among its peers in the southeast, including:

• Best Regional Colleges: No. 11.

• Best Value — Regional Colleges: No. 6.

• Social Mobility — Regional Colleges: No. 8.

• Ethnic Diversity (Unranked List).

• Economic Diversity — (Unranked List).

Newberry kept its spot as No. 11 among Best Regional Colleges in the South, becoming the highest-ranked South Carolina college on the list. The college also celebrates its seventh consecutive year in the region’s top 20. This is Newberry’s seventh consecutive year in the top 10 for value, and the college has ranked among the top 10 in social mobility since the category’s creation in 2020. Newberry was also recognized for its ethnic and economic diversity.

“Newberry College’s trajectory has never been greater, and as we’ve grown, we have maintained our commitment to affordability, accessibility, and putting our students first,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We are so proud of these rankings, because they are a reflection of the work our students, faculty and staff are doing to help Newberry grow as a regional leader.”

In the last year alone, Newberry College has made leaps forward in all areas, including: launching the first dyslexia program of its kind in South Carolina; breaking ground on three major construction projects this spring; partnering with Newberry County Memorial Hospital to establish a health clinic on campus; partnering with Founders Federal Credit Union for on-campus financial services; conferring its first new master’s degrees; and welcoming its largest incoming class and student body ever.

The social mobility list is based upon graduation rates of students who received federal Pell Grants. Available to students with household incomes below $50,000, most Pell Grant funds benefit those with incomes below $20,000. Newberry College’s Pell Grant recipients graduate at one of the highest rates in the country. Similarly, the economic diversity list recognizes schools based on the percentage of undergraduates receiving federal Pell Grants.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings were calculated using 17 key measures of academic quality. Learn more at usnews.com/colleges.