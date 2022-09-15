ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Newberry College consistently ranked among South’s best colleges

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — Newberry College is holding its own among the region’s best colleges, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. Newberry was recognized in an unprecedented five categories among its peers in the southeast, including:

• Best Regional Colleges: No. 11.

• Best Value — Regional Colleges: No. 6.

• Social Mobility — Regional Colleges: No. 8.

• Ethnic Diversity (Unranked List).

• Economic Diversity — (Unranked List).

Newberry kept its spot as No. 11 among Best Regional Colleges in the South, becoming the highest-ranked South Carolina college on the list. The college also celebrates its seventh consecutive year in the region’s top 20. This is Newberry’s seventh consecutive year in the top 10 for value, and the college has ranked among the top 10 in social mobility since the category’s creation in 2020. Newberry was also recognized for its ethnic and economic diversity.

“Newberry College’s trajectory has never been greater, and as we’ve grown, we have maintained our commitment to affordability, accessibility, and putting our students first,” said President Maurice Scherrens. “We are so proud of these rankings, because they are a reflection of the work our students, faculty and staff are doing to help Newberry grow as a regional leader.”

In the last year alone, Newberry College has made leaps forward in all areas, including: launching the first dyslexia program of its kind in South Carolina; breaking ground on three major construction projects this spring; partnering with Newberry County Memorial Hospital to establish a health clinic on campus; partnering with Founders Federal Credit Union for on-campus financial services; conferring its first new master’s degrees; and welcoming its largest incoming class and student body ever.

The social mobility list is based upon graduation rates of students who received federal Pell Grants. Available to students with household incomes below $50,000, most Pell Grant funds benefit those with incomes below $20,000. Newberry College’s Pell Grant recipients graduate at one of the highest rates in the country. Similarly, the economic diversity list recognizes schools based on the percentage of undergraduates receiving federal Pell Grants.

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings were calculated using 17 key measures of academic quality. Learn more at usnews.com/colleges.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Newberry College welcomes record incoming class

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has officially welcomed its largest and most diverse incoming class, launching the college’s total enrollment to a new all-time high. This fall, 513 new students arrived on campus, comprising the largest group of incoming students in the college’s 165-year history. The class represents 31 states and 13 foreign countries, and approximately 40% are people of color. They bring an average high school GPA of 3.71.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

MCHS Athletic Wall of Fame inducts nine

NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina High School Wall of Fame grew to a total of 93 alumni after nine students were inducted on Friday, August 26. The 2022 class include 1987 graduate Dr. Urshula Glasgow (Southern Wesleyan University women’s basketball), 1990 graduate Cristi Shealy (Lenoir-Rhyne College women’s basetball), 2005 graduate Chris Ariail (Winthrop University track and field), 2017 graduate Kori Kunkle (Columbia College track and field), 2018 graduate Cade Ruff (Newberry College football), 2018 graduate Hunter Graham (Newberry College baseball), 2018 graduate Jacob Wicker (Limestone University baseball), 2019 graduate Elise Mills (University of South Carolina women’s tennis) and 2019 graduate Jackie Stroud (USC Union Junior College baseball).
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
State
Washington State
Newberry, SC
Education
State
South Carolina State
Newberry Observer

Newberry College to partner with Founders Federal Credit Union

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has launched a $2.5 million partnership with Founders Federal Credit Union that will transform the college and the community for the better. As a result of the partnership, the Lancaster-based firm will provide on-campus financial services for students, faculty, staff and members of the Newberry community. This will include opening a location on the college campus, installing ATM services, and providing financial literacy curriculum to required first-year courses.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

S.C. Clay Conference back Sept. 16

NEWBERRY – The seventh annual South Carolina Clay Conference is back in Newberry this fall, starting September 16. The theme for this year’s conference, held until Sunday, September 18, is “Moving Clay Forward: Embracing Flame – Woodfire S.C.”. The three-day conference brings attendees from all over...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

PTC graduates from Newberry receive awards

NEWBERRY COUNTY — At Piedmont Technical College’s recent summer commencement exercises, outstanding students were honored for academic achievement as county award winners. Jeremy Odom (photo not available) and David Hester were the honorees for Newberry County. Both are diversified agriculture majors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina College#Federal Credit Union#Linus College#U S News World Report#Newberry College
Newberry Observer

The never-ending journey of history

A professor of mine once said, “there is no such thing as an expert, only a professional student.” The longer I work in the fields of history and museums, the more I appreciate that statement. Constant learning is one of the things that makes history one of the most exhilarating professions around. History is a never-ending cavalcade of stories, and the constant learning makes it a truly unique field. Despite years of research, writing and presenting on various historical topics, I have never stopped learning new things about history.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council to enter modified lease agreement

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted to terminate the current lease agreement related to downtown’s Astwood Park at a special meeting last week. Motion was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Edwin Wicker to terminate the current lease and enter in a modified new agreement.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Jenkins to talk free speech to mark Constitution Day

NEWBERRY — Newberry attorney Chad Jenkins will speak to Newberry College students about free speech as part of the college’s Constitution Day commemoration. The event will take place Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Gnann Conference Room at the Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers St. Debates...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Newberry Observer

Working to build strong communities with NYP

As summer comes to an end, it is a time for everyone to reflect and set new routines. The Newberry County Young Professionals (NYP) have spent time reflecting on various avenues in which we can build a stronger community that connects all Newberrians together. We have focused on building our young professionals group by holding bi-monthly events. In February, we along with Cam Kasten and Thrivent- Robbie Kopp, placed a Little Free Pantry (LFP) in front of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church in the Mollohon Community. We have seen great success and learned that this community needs toiletries, feminine products and basic paper products. With the motto: “Give what you can, take what you need,” anyone in the community can donate directly to the LFP. With the success of our first Little Free Pantry, NYP is working with the Newberry County Career Center’s carpentry class, to build two more LFPs. This would not be possible without donations from last year’s Disc Golf Tournament and gracious donations from Councilman David Force and Shealy’s Services, Gene Shealy. Once both LFPs are built, NYP will be placing them in the community to support the needs of our community. We ask if you know of an area in Newberry County where one of the LFPs would benefit, please reach out to NYP via email at newberrycountyyp@gmail.com. We hope to have both LFPs built and in the Newberry community by the end of the year.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Self’s Logan to graduates: ‘You make a difference’

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It seemed that grief and failure had become permanent themes in Ebony Ellis’s young life. A survivor of domestic abuse, Ellis tried twice between 2013 and 2019 to complete classes at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) while recovering from trauma and grieving the tragic loss of three beloved family members. Each time, she dropped out to work full time and tend to more pressing responsibilities, providing financial support for her family and raising her daughter as a single mother.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

City KinderFun returns this fall

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department’s KinderFun program is back. Registration opened Thursday, September 1. For ages three to five (with a birthday cutoff of September 1), the program offers a variety of activities for children to enjoy. Similar to the model of the summer’s RecMobile program, KinderFun will be a free service offered on Saturdays from 9:30-10:30 a.m. beginning September 24 and ending October 22. Unless noted elsewhere on the program’s schedule, each week will be held at the Newberry Recreation Complex, 1786 Glenn Street Extension.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Updates from City of Newberry District 5

Greetings everyone! It seems as if we’re almost back to normal. Traveling, summer camps, family reunions etc., oh what a relief it is! It is such a great feeling to gather with family and friends again. We must still be vigilant because COVID-19 is on the rise again. “The original omicron variant is gone now,” says Dr. Rupp. “Currently subvariants of omicron are circulating, including BA.4, BA.5, are both increasing in our community. Please, continue to follow CDC guidelines and include the necessary safety tips for yourself and those whom you come in contact with.”
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Kids Fun Day slated for September 18

NEWBERRY – The Newberry Fire Department’s annual Kids Fun Day event is back and will be held on Sunday, September 18, from 2-4 p.m. The event has not been held since 2019 and Fire Chief Gene Shealy said they were excited to kick things off again this year.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy