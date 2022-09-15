Read full article on original website
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Two powerful drugs are making their way into the illicit drug supply
Two dangerous and highly potent illicit drugs are increasingly infiltrating the supply of street drugs, putting people at risk for deadly overdoses. One is a class of synthetic opioids, called nitazenes, that can be up to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, experts say. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
