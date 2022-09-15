ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
Cinemablend

Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller

It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
Rolling Stone

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer

Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon.  Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hope remains’ for a sequel to ‘The Goonies’ says Sean Astin

Fans of The Goonies shouldn’t completely write off the possibility of a sequel just yet, according to one of the stars of the beloved 1985 film focusing on a group of children’s harrowing adventure. During a Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, The Goonies...
People

Tom Cruise and 'Mission: Impossible 8' Filming in the U.K. Interrupted by Surprise Flock of Sheep

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, except maybe filming a movie in front of a flock of sheep. The actor and production team behind Tom Cruise Apologized for 'Spoiling' Their Hike While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Stunt">Mission: Impossible 8 — also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning — had to tap out of filming at one point this week when a group of sheep stormed the movie set in England's Lake District, per Fox News.
Deadline

HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh-directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on February 10, 2023 — Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with Premium VOD in between, I understand. The threequel returns franchise star Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to...
Deadline

New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More

Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films;...
Deadline

Searchlight Pictures Returns, With Kudos From Disney CFO; Plus ‘Moonage Daydream’, ‘God’s Country’, ‘The Silent Twins’ – Specialty Preview

A steady flow of specialty films starts this weekend with the return of a key player to cinemas and a broader arthouse slate that will expand steadily into awards season. This is still a weird theatrical landscape but independent distributors and theater owners have agreed for months that there’s no recovery without a brisker pace of new releases Indie distributors also appreciate that the weekend’s big studio release, The Woman King with Viola Davis, is a classic battle epic, yes, but also a story for adults, and for women. Another wide release, A24’s XXX prequel Pearl, skews young but — it’s...
Collider

'Quantum Leap' Reboot Cast and Character Guide

Quantum Leap has had a significant impact on how science fiction is portrayed on television and is seriously underappreciated. The adventures and escapades of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, and Al Calavicci, performed by Dean Stockwell, were the focus of the NBC television series, which lasted from 1989 to 1993, as they traverse space and time. Even though it wasn't precisely an anthology series, each episode contained a different story in which Sam's consciousness was implanted into a person from the past or the future to fix what he repeatedly found were historical errors.
digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
IndieWire

Sony Announces New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie and Later Dates for ‘Madame Web’ and Other Titles

Sony announced a new “Karate Kid” film, over a decade since the Jaden Smith-led reboot. The production company added three new movies to its 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule, including an untitled “True Haunting” movie from Screen Gems slated for January 6, 2023; a “Karate Kid” film for June 7, 2024; and a sequel to “Searching,” titled “Missing,” on February 24, 2023 starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. Dakota Johnson-led “Spider-Man” prequel film “Madame Web,” also starring Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Sydney Sweeney, and Emma Roberts, was delayed from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024. The Columbia Pictures film will screen in...
Variety

ABC Signature to Remake Newen’s Hit French Detective Series ‘HIP’

ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, has acquired English language adaptation rights to TF1’s hit detective show “HIP (High Intellectual Potential).” The U.S. adaptation is currently in development, and a showrunner, writing team and cast will be announced at a later stage. The original series, created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Stéphane Carrié and Nicolas Jean, and starring Audrey Fleurot (“Intouchables”) and Mehdi Nebbou (“The Bureau”), has been one of the most successful French-language shows on French TV in the last 10 years. “HIP” stars Fleurot as a super-smart mother of three who gets recruited as a consultant for the...
Collider

'The Strangers' Remake: Madelaine Petsch-Led Horror Movie Begins Filming in Slovakia

The Strangers, the first movie in an upcoming trilogy directed by Renny Harlin (The Misfits, Exorcist: The Beginning) and produced by Lionsgate, has started filming in Slovakia with Rastislav Kuril’s Frame Film servicing production. Production on the first part of the planned trilogy, which is a remake of the 2008 film with the same name, started in August on locations in and around Bratislava, per Variety.
Deadline

‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer & Premiere Date: First Look At Christina Milian In Role Originated By The Late Naya Rivera

Starz has released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit drama series Step Up, which gives us the first look at Christina Milian as Collette Jones, the role originated by the late Naya Rivera. Starz also announced the third season of the series, inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, will launch on Tuesday, October 16. In addition to Milian, Ne-Yo returns for Season 3 in his co-starring role as Sage Odom. Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer. The hit franchise follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of...
