COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vianode, owned by Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL), Elkem (ELK.OL) and Altor, will invest 2 billion Norwegian crowns ($193.51 million) in building a large-scale plant for sustainable battery materials in Norway, Norsk Hydro said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest online music company, made a slow but steady start Wednesday in trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the lunchtime trading break, the shares had climbed to HK$18.22, up from their opening at HK$18.00. They are traded under the number 1698. The company already has a listing on the New York Stock Exchange and the debut in Hong Kong is by way of an introduction that raises no fresh capital and does not involve the issue of new shares. The establishment of a secondary listing allows the company to reduce the risk of a delisting...
While much of the country’s focus was on the Queue in London, large-scale clashes broke out over the weekend in Leicester, mainly between young men from Hindu and Muslim communities. The violent confrontations are the latest in a series of incidents that point to heightening tension in the city. Leicestershire police have confirmed that, so far, 47 people have been arrested, with one 20-year-old sentenced to 10 months in prison.
