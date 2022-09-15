New south Tulsa bungee fitness studio helps people feel good physically and mentally

TULSA, Okla. — You may be surprised by the difficulty of a new, fun way to workout in south Tulsa.

At Levitate Bungee Fitness, you’re suited up in a harness and bungee cords for a one-hour workout. You first learn basics before combining moves into a routine to music and advancing onto to higher level classes.

Owner Kirstin Waite loves a good workout and is a recent empty nester. She said she opened the studio after she was craving getting excited to work. She saw a bungee fitness video online, earned her sling bungee certification and opened the studio in early August.

Now, she says she’s up to between 600-700 clients.

Waite told FOX23, “it’s been amazing, I honestly, I guess I don’t set my goals high enough, but the first month I was blown away.” Instructor Sylvia Littlefield really enjoys teaching classes. She said, “you just giggle, and it’s just so much fun when you do the flies and the burpees and it makes you laugh, you have those butterflies in your stomach.”

The studio uses Launch programs and equipment out of a studio in Moore. That’s where the handful of other instructors at Levitate, like Littlefield, were trained.

Littlefield said she was only teaching classes for a few weeks and realized she dropped a whole size when she went to pick up her wedding dress.

“Turns out I have lost four inches in my waist and six in my hips, so my dress was not ready until two days before the wedding,” she told FOX23. Cyndee Magno said she never worked out before coming to Levitate.

“I feel wonderful, I mean I’m already scheduled for next week, that’s how good I feel, I mean I know I’m coming back,” said Magno. Waite explained classes work the entire body, with an emphasis on using the resistance in the cords. Those cords also reduce impact on your knees.

There’s more than just a physical focus in classes at the south Tulsa studio. There’s also a mental component. When you’re done with class, you’ll often end it by shouting ‘I am beautiful,’ as a group.

Waite said, “I want women and men to come in here and feel empowered.”

You are required to sign a waiver to attend a class. Drop-in classes start at $20.

You are weighed before class to determine the equipment needed for your workout and there is a weight limit of 250 pounds.

