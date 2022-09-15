Read full article on original website
Jose Mourinho advises Roma players to dive more after team denied penalty: 'Be a clown'
Roma boss Jose Mourinho said his players should dive to win more penalties after his side were denied a spot-kick in their 1-0 defeat to Atalanta on Sunday. Mourinho was sent off for dissent after referee Daniele Chiffi waved away calls for a penalty following a coming-together between Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Atalanta's Caleb Okoli.
Bracing for Roster Change Is the USMNT’s Only Constant
Injuries have shaped the makeup of the U.S.’s last squad before the World Cup team is chosen, but in the national team’s universe, that’s par for the course.
Carlos Alcaraz, 19, wins in straight sets, helps to secure Spain's victory over South Korea in Davis Cup
Carlos Alcaraz is producing the goods for his country as well as himself. Seven days after winning his first Grand Slam tournament, the top-ranked Alcaraz beat Kwon Soon-woo in straight sets in the Davis Cup Finals to secure Spain's victory over South Korea and a spot in the quarterfinals as the Group B winner.
Lionel Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win
Paris Saint-Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Lyon on Sunday. Messi found the back of the net with his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.
Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
