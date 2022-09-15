ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Jose Mourinho advises Roma players to dive more after team denied penalty: 'Be a clown'

Roma boss Jose Mourinho said his players should dive to win more penalties after his side were denied a spot-kick in their 1-0 defeat to Atalanta on Sunday. Mourinho was sent off for dissent after referee Daniele Chiffi waved away calls for a penalty following a coming-together between Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo and Atalanta's Caleb Okoli.
MLS
ESPN

Lionel Messi sends PSG two points clear with Lyon win

Paris Saint-Germain opened a two-point lead at the top of Ligue 1 after Lionel Messi's early goal earned the French champions a 1-0 win at Lyon on Sunday. Messi found the back of the net with his fourth league goal of the season in the fifth minute to put Christophe Galtier's side on 22 points from eight games.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Berlin#Sporting Braga#Yellow Card
ESPN

Dutch beat Americans to finish on top of Davis Cup finals group

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup finals group on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy