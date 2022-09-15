Read full article on original website
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State.
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial
White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
Feds in Florida and two other states to lead crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud
“In some ways, this is a novel approach dictated by the type of fraud we’re dealing with.”
Steve Bannon says DeSantis is a 'national leader' for sending migrants to liberal cities
Former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has Democrats "seething with anger" in a post on GETTR on Friday.
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
New hate groups on rise in Florida as existing groups expand online reach: Report
New white supremacist groups have formed in Florida while existing neo-Nazi factions have increased their reach online and in-person, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League. The newest participants jockeying for supremacy in the extremist field include the following groups: Sunshine State Nationalists, NatSoc Florida, White Lives Matter,...
In Miami, county mayor to DeSantis: Don’t use Venezuelans to ‘score political points’
Miami-Dade County has the largest Venezuelan population in the United States, and its mayor on Thursday told Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis he should be celebrating immigrants and “not using them to score political points.”
Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘deeply alarming’ to White House as he warns of more Martha’s Vineyard flights
The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by...
Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries
Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
Tom Barrack, friend and former fundraiser for Trump, faces trial for UAE ties
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Jury selection in New York City was scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Thomas Barrack, a close friend and former fundraiser to Donald Trump who's accused of improperly acting as a foreign agent during Trump's presidency. Barrack, a billionaire investor, was arrested and indicted...
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis
Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
Florida CFO Seeks to Pull Licenses for IRS Vendors Who Discriminate
Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released draft legislation that he will pursue for the upcoming legislative session to yank licenses for IRS vendors who discriminate.
Asylum-seeker in New York shelter dies by suicide
An asylum-seeker in New York died by suicide on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced. Adams did not name the individual, saying the city is legally prohibited from sharing further information, but described her as a woman in one of the city’s facilities. “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she…
Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away
For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
'They Have to Move'—Reaction to Migrants in Martha's Vineyard Goes Viral
Homeless shelter coordinator Lisa Belcastro said the immigrants are being used as pawns by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Interest groups switch sides in Florida state House race
In a reversal of the typical leanings of two powerful Florida interest groups, the state’s trial lawyers are lining up with Republican challenger Danny Alvarez, while many business interests are backing Democratic incumbent Andrew Learned, in a key southeast Hillsborough state House race. The reason: Learned, a moderate Democrat...
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – live
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
Hostage ring threatened to leave Cuban migrants in the middle of the ocean, feds say
Three South Florida men face possible life prison sentences after being accused by federal agents of holding Cuban migrants hostage in a Hialeah stash house in exchange for $15,000 from their loved ones.
Florida Democrat seeks to pin down Republican congressional opponent on abortion
In local example of a national trend, Democrat Alan Cohn is pressing Republican Laurel Lee, his opponent in the east Hillsborough Congressional District 15, for an answer on whether she favors a nationwide law restricting abortion rights — so far unsuccessfully. Like many Republican candidates in contested races, Lee...
DeSantis administration paid $615,000 to aviation company to relocate ‘unauthorized aliens’
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
