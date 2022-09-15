‘At an impasse’: Safety panel unswayed by OPD chief’s support for license plate readers

Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch City Clerk Issues Open Letter to Antioch Regarding Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Saturday, Antioch City Clerk Ellie Householder issued an open letter to the residents of Antioch after learning about a sexual harassment settlement involving Lamar Thorpe. “I recognize that my well-known connection with Lamar Thorpe can be interpreted as a tacit endorsement of his behaviors. I never could’ve imagined someone I highly respect as a colleague would do such a thing; but it did happen,” said Householder who added, “To the women; I am sorry. I see you, I hear you, and I believe you.”
pioneerpublishers.com
Letter to the Editor: Move forward on Weapons Station
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 18, 2022) — I’m a senior citizen who has been a Concord homeowner for forty years. I love this city, its central location, its dog parks and opportunities for seniors. One thing we need more of is affordable housing for our older population. Walnut Creek...
padailypost.com
City Council renames Columbus Day
Palo Alto City Council decided Sept. 12 to remove Columbus Day from the calendar and instead celebrate the second Monday in October as two holidays: Indigenous People’s Day and Italian Heritage Day. The new city holidays are ceremonial only, and city employees won’t get the day off …
postnewsgroup.com
House Our Unhoused Now
Housing is a human right. In the wealthiest region in the wealthiest country, our shortcoming is obvious to anyone who has taken just one walk around the Town. The moral issue of our time is our failure as a society to provide housing decent enough for human beings, for all our neighbors.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on her support of Proposition 30
(Inside California Politics) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her support for Proposition 30. That proposition would fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure and incentives through a tax on Californians making more than $2 million dollars. Mayor Schaaf discusses why she supports the proposition, the benefits […]
svvoice.com
Former City Employee Benison Tran Remembered After Tragic Death
The City of Santa Clara observed a moment of silence during its Sept. 13 City Council meeting for retired City employee Benison Tran. Tran served the City of Santa Clara for nearly 30 years. He started working for the City in June 1992 and retired in April 2021 as a senior civil engineer, PD, QSD.
Oakland police investigating multiple burglaries
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place on Saturday, according to a statement from police.
sfstandard.com
Time Off for Muslim Holidays: SF School District Puts Eid on Pause to Head Off Legal Threat
To head off a legal threat, San Francisco public school leaders promised to reconsider plans to call off class for Muslim holidays. The proposal by Superintendent Matt Wayne, which comes up for a vote Tuesday, would trump a resolution the San Francisco Unified School District board passed in August to observe Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha—at least until SFUSD develops criteria to add holidays to the school calendar.
Santa Clara County supervisors authorize purchase of 14 drones to detect wildfires
In an effort to address California’s growing problems with wildfires, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to allocate more funds for fire resources, including a drone fire detection program. Supervisors at their Sept. 13 meeting unanimously approved a referral that funds 14 drone systems to be...
San Francisco's DA says new policies will start to clean up streets in 'few months'
The ABC7 News I-Team sat down with DA Jenkins to discuss some of the main issues plaguing the city and what she's done so far to address them.
State bill stemming from San Jose VTA shooting signed into law
Transit workers are one step closer to mental health support, part of a statewide effort to address workplace violence. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Senate Bill 1294, which strives to implement wellness centers for workers and their families across California’s transit agencies, using San Jose’s own VTA Resiliency Center as a model. The bill, authored by state Sen. Dave Cortese and Assemblymember Ash Kalra, is in direct response to the VTA mass shooting last year.
During Oakland visit, Buttigieg gets up-close look at how federal grant money will be used
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently toured areas of Oakland set to be improved by money the city received from his agency last year. Oakland received $14.5 million for part of the Reconnecting the Town project, which will improve Seventh Street, Broadway and Martin Luther King Jr. Way by, among other things, restoring resident access to the waterfront.
Cotati becomes first city in Sonoma County to add electric patrol vehicle to police force
The next time you get pulled over for a traffic violation in Cotati, the officer who stopped you might be stepping out of a flashy new Tesla. The city recently announced it has purchased a new electric police patrol car, the first fully-equipped electric police cruiser to be put into service in Sonoma County.
All tomorrow’s BART rides: How reimagining transit can build a more equitable Bay Area
AS SOMEONE WHO was raised in the Bay, and who recently finished teaching a graduate course on “Environmental Futures” for the English Department at San José State, I was struck by the recent slate of announcements that California will ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, that the state will invest $54 billion in climate change projects over the next five years (including $14.8 billion for transit, rail, and port projects), and that BART celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 11th.
State grant program to help fund renovations at SF’s Mission, Chinatown branch libraries
Two San Francisco libraries will receive a total of $13.2 million in state grants to make renovations, city officials announced. The grants are part of the state’s largest investment in public library infrastructure — California State Library Building Forward — according to a city news release. The...
KTVU FOX 2
First phase of clearing one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments nearly complete
In a week's time, plenty of work has been done to clear one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments at Wood Street. Caltrans says the encampment is a risk to residents and infrastructure. But for encampment residents the transition has been rough.
sfstandard.com
Locked In SF Jails Indefinitely: Release of 150 Demanded as Speedy Trial Rights Denied
The release from jail of 150 people who have not been allowed their right to a speedy trial was demanded by public defenders, family members and local advocates. A protest in the form of a mock trial was held Friday on the steps of the Hall of Justice by the SF Public Defender’s office to highlight the plight of people who languish in jail without knowing when they will face trial.
Lifelong San Francisco resident leaves for suburbs after business is robbed: 'Their policies just don't work'
A lifelong San Francisco resident said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that crime is spiking and homelessness is rampant in the city, with "no clear end" in sight to the problems. "My business was robbed. It was broken into and my equipment was robbed. My vehicle was constantly being...
sfstandard.com
Who Will Be San Francisco’s Next DA? Meet the Four People in the Running
After the high-profile recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin, four candidates now are seeking to be the next elected top prosecutor in San Francisco. The San Francisco Standard interviewed each candidate to learn more about them and hear their views about public safety, the drug crisis and politics. Starting next...
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
