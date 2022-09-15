Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit auto design trailblazer to be honored with lifetime achievement award
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Crystal Windham had a passion for creating early in life. She knew she wanted a career in design or the arts by the time she was in high school. Then, while attending the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit, she landed a summer internship at General Motors. That paved the way for where she is now, GM's Executive Director of Global Industrial Design.
Crain's Detroit Business
Automotive suppliers compete for labor as new Detroit plants near production
Lear Corp. and Magna International Inc. joint venture LM Manufacturing are competing for employees in a tight labor market as production launches near for their new plants in Detroit. Continue reading. and get the. competitive edge. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from...
fox2detroit.com
How Detroit hopes plexiglass will help sell vacant houses
You may have noticed plexiglass on windows of vacant Detroit homes. That's part of a city project to make abandoned houses look nicer, keep neighborhoods safer, and aid in selling the properties.
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grab a bite with a side of history at this Detroit bar
The North American International Detroit Auto Show opens to the public this weekend, and many people will be flocking to Detroit. After looking at all the latest and greatest cars, you may be wanting to sit down and grab a bite to eat. Well, how does a classic Reuben with...
Righting the Wrong, Detroit Highway That Displaced 130,000 Black People Will Become Urban Boulevard
A Detroit highway whose construction displaced 130,000 people in two Black neighborhoods will become an urban boulevard. According to a Department of Transportation (DoT) release, the boulevard is one of 26 new infrastructure projects across the country funded by the Biden administration. The DoT has awarded $104.7 million to Detroit to replace the one-mile I-375 freeway.
Proposed 14-story, 290-room hotel next to LCA gets the green light, pushing District Detroit vision forward
A new hotel may soon be coming to downtown Detroit after Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Companies submitted a development plan to the Detroit Downtown Development Authority.
Crain's Detroit Business
Going to the Detroit auto show? Here’s what you need to know
The North American International Auto Show is well underway for the first time in more than three years. Media day and industry-only exclusives have concluded, which means it's almost time for the public to enjoy the show. Here’s everything you need to know if you're planning to go. How...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crain's Detroit Business
Here are the vehicles at the auto show that can fly
DETROIT —Of all the electric vehicles showcased at the Detroit auto show, only one can fully charge in 60 minutes, reach a speed of 155 mph and climb to a height of 12,000 feet. That distinction belongs to the Air One prototype, a two-seat electric vertical takeoff and landing...
Crain's Detroit Business
Battery Show highlights how far EV supply chain has to go
While automakers and dealers were showing off new electric vehicle offerings 30 miles down the road at the Detroit auto show, thousands of executives, engineers, salespeople and journalists gathered in Novi at the Battery Show this week to discuss how the EVs of the future will be powered. Want the.
More Vintage Photos of Detroit, Michigan: 1890s-1960s
It’s always a gas to show some old vintage photos of Michigan’s towns, villages, communities, hamlets…and big cities. This time around, it’s another gallery of old images of Detroit. But before we delve into the photos, here are fifteen trivia facts about the city (thanks to Friedman Real Estate):
Detroit auto show offers more than just cars in summer return
After three long years, the North American International Auto Show has returned to downtown Detroit, and for the first time in decades, in summer weather. Thousands of visitors on opening day streamed into Huntington Place and filled Hart Plaza — a new, outdoor addition taking advantage of the season — for hot cars and family fun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michiganders with disabilities are living in poverty, struggling to afford basics
Jamie Junior is in the market for a wheelchair accessible van but the cost is steep — up to $50,000 for a used one. In the meantime, Junior relies on the city of Detroit’s paratransit services to get to and from work. But the system is not efficient, she said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
Detroit News
Caregivers in Michigan are reaching a breaking point
Rosa E. Hunter sees her mother as a future version of herself. They even share the same name. As 94-year-old Rosa L. Hunter suffers from dementia, she relies on her youngest daughter for around-the-clock care. And while 68-year-old Rosa wouldn't have it any other way, she fears reaching her mother's age and imposing the same caregiver role on her son.
Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday during a news conference in Detroit that “wealth that needs to be created will be created” as he helped to outline plans to reimage a federal highway that displaced a historic Black community during the 1950s and 1960s. “We know that some of the planners and politicians behind […] The post Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganchronicle.com
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicks Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, October 1
Free Bikes 4 Kidz Kicking Off 5th Season in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 1 with massive bike collection at local Home Depot StoresFree Bikes 4 Kidz (FB4K) Detroit, is once again calling on the public to donate used bicycles on Saturday, October 1 from 9am to 2pm at participating Home Depot stores in Southeast Michigan.
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
fox2detroit.com
Proposed hotel next to Little Caesars Arena have some questioning District Detroit's development
A news release says the hotel would stand 14 stories and have nearly 300 rooms along with 30,000 square feet of amenities and shopping. But some wonder about past development promises that they say have gone unfulfilled.
Comments / 0