MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO