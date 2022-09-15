Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Airline blames Orlando airport after passengers waited hours for bags at Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline is blaming the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its passengers waited hours to receive their luggage at the airport's brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday. In a statement to FOX 35 News, Aer Lingus said it was "aware some customers experienced a delay...
fox35orlando.com
Inside look: Orlando International Airport's Terminal C welcomes first travelers on Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport is opening its brand new, multi-billion dollar expansion Terminal C on Tuesday which will be home to nearly a dozen airlines as well as a ton of stores and restaurants. Visitors to the new terminal may want to wear sunscreen, shades and a floppy...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Science Center presents largest exhibit project in its most recent history
ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the largest projects in the Orlando Science Center’s recent history is underway. The 10,000-square-foot exhibition, called LIFE, will feature three major habitats including an open-air tropical rainforest, a Florida swamp, and an ocean exhibit with a coral reef tank. Each of the exhibits will...
fox35orlando.com
Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Apopka residents losing land to flooding by Clear Water Lake
Apopka residents are worried about heavy rain flooding their neighborhood. Around 200 homes in Clear Lake Estates and Clear Lake Landings are above the flood plain, but they are still being affected.
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances continue Monday
Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Rain: 70% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: The soggy pattern continues with plenty of tropical moisture across Florida for now. Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2pm for most locations. The main storm threats include heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
fox35orlando.com
Florida mayor, state rep argue over city's upcoming pride event
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
fox35orlando.com
Downtown Orlando shooting sparks more safety concerns
A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Police release new video, images of suspect in alleged apartment attack
The Orlando Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly entered a woman's apartment and attacked her. Authorities released new video recordings and a still image on Wednesday taken from various security cameras.
fox35orlando.com
'I'm just glad he didn't get hurt': Florida bus driver finds kid alone, on side of street during morning route
COCOA, Fla. - While on her route picking up kids for school, Renee Hill noticed something out of the ordinary - a small child standing on the side of the road, wearing only a diaper, and no adult child nearby. "I spotted a child standing on the side of the...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, over a dozen people injured including 14 Florida inmates in SR-60 crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and 16 are hurt following a crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County Wednesday morning, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involving a Mitsubishi box truck, a Motor Coach transit bus, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the southern part of the county on SR-60 and Peavine Road, west of Yeehaw Junction.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect arrested in attack of female jogger on Seminole County trail, Florida deputies say
Seminole County, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The arrest comes hours after deputies shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police officer fired after having 'inappropriate' relationship with minor, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. - A former Palm Bay Police officer has been terminated for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, police said. The Palm Bay Police Department said they responded to a home on September 18 regarding allegations that a police officer was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man dies in shooting in Sanford, deputies seek suspect
SANFORD, Fla. - Detectives are seeking help from the community to help solve a homicide that happened in Seminole County Sunday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:30 p.m., its deputies responded to Roseberry Lane in unincorporated Sanford after several residents reported hearing gunshots and discovered an unresponsive man in a gray Nissan parked at the end of the road.
fox35orlando.com
Orange County deputies respond to shooting of man in Pine Hills
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood late Wednesday. Investigators were collecting evidence at a residential complex on Pine Chase Drive where the deputies found one man, believed to be in his 20s, who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and in stable condition.
Comments / 0