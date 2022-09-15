ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Rain chances continue Monday

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees | Rain: 70% chance PM Storms. Main weather concerns: The soggy pattern continues with plenty of tropical moisture across Florida for now. Highs remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees today. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2pm for most locations. The main storm threats include heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and plenty of lightning strikes. Stay weather aware and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Rocket#Falcon
fox35orlando.com

Florida mayor, state rep argue over city's upcoming pride event

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Mayor of Melbourne fired back after State Rep. Randy Fine said the city should pull the permit for this weekend's pride events. Fine, a Republican, took issue with the planned "drag queen story time" event, while the mayor says the group has done nothing wrong. Melbourne's city clerk told FOX 35 News that the permit, submitted by Space Coast Pride, was done correctly and there's no plan to change it.
MELBOURNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Downtown Orlando shooting sparks more safety concerns

A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando following a fight late Sunday, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight in the area of East Pine Street and South Court Avenue.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
fox35orlando.com

Winter Park firefighters battle large house fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Firefighters in Winter Park battled a large residential fire late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Winter Park Fire Rescue received reports of a house fire off of Chapman Circle, near Glenridge Way. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from the garage. There were no reports of injuries; however smoke could still be detected in the area.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, over a dozen people injured including 14 Florida inmates in SR-60 crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and 16 are hurt following a crash on State Road 60 in Osceola County Wednesday morning, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involving a Mitsubishi box truck, a Motor Coach transit bus, and a Dodge Ram pickup truck happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the southern part of the county on SR-60 and Peavine Road, west of Yeehaw Junction.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man dies in shooting in Sanford, deputies seek suspect

SANFORD, Fla. - Detectives are seeking help from the community to help solve a homicide that happened in Seminole County Sunday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:30 p.m., its deputies responded to Roseberry Lane in unincorporated Sanford after several residents reported hearing gunshots and discovered an unresponsive man in a gray Nissan parked at the end of the road.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange County deputies respond to shooting of man in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood late Wednesday. Investigators were collecting evidence at a residential complex on Pine Chase Drive where the deputies found one man, believed to be in his 20s, who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and in stable condition.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy