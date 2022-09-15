ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to watch No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA: Game time, TV, live streaming, and more

The No. 21 Texas Longhorns have a chance to close the non-conference schedule in a convincing way, taking on head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris, and the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Traylor, a former Texas assistant, has stepped into a program that...
AUSTIN, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
San Marcos, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school football coach has incredible proposal following win

High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
KILLEEN, TX
wildcatstrong.com

Travis 8A volleyball takes 1st Place of Killeen ISD Tournament

KILLEEN – The Travis 8th Grade A volleyball team accomplished something that no other Temple ISD team has done on Saturday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Patterson Middle School in the championship game of the Killeen ISD game and became the first Temple ISD school to win the championship of the Killeen ISD championship.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Harker Heights loses lead late against Odessa Permian

ODESSA, TX (FOX 44) — Harker Heights saw a late lead slip away against Odessa Permian, as the Panthers scored with 19 seconds to beat the Knights 28-27. Next up for Harker Heights is a matchup against Pflugerville Weiss on Thursday, September 22nd at 7:00 pm.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
groesbeckjournal.com

Goats bitten by Bulldogs, 39-34

Groesbeck (3-1) turned a one-point, 14-13, halftime deficit and built a 13-point fourth-quarter lead. The football team were unable to hold it as Crockett knocked the Goats off the ranks of the unbeaten with a 39-34 victory, Friday, Sept. 16 at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett. Chris Cox stood...
GROESBECK, TX
Jake Spavital
KBTX.com

Rudder trounces Killeen Chaparral in non-district finale

KILLEEN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers improved to 2-2 thanks to a dominant 44-14 win on the road against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats. After a slow start to the season, the Rangers seem to have found their stride as they head into district play riding back to back wins.
KILLEEN, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WACO, TX
US105

Oh No! What Will Replace The Jack In The Box On The Northside Of Killeen?

If you grew up on the north side of Killeen, Texas, you know that the Jack-in-the-Box is practically a staple in that neighborhood. The Jack-in-the-Box was a safe place for high schoolers to go and hang out after school. Than again, that’s where all the high school fights took place after every football game, but once you made it into your 20s it was the perfect place to go after the club. I don’t care what anybody says - the two tacos for a dollar will always be undefeated in my opinion.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WACO, TX
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries in Killeen, TX

Killeen, located in the heart of Texas, is the home of the famous Fort Hood base. It is known as a military boom town because of its rapid growth from the high influx of military personnel and their families. Much of this city’s economy is tied to this base, and many locals are proud of their contribution to keeping this great country safe.
KILLEEN, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

