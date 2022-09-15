Read full article on original website
kogt.com
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed
Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
Port Arthur News
Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants
A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
kjas.com
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
Port Arthur Police release picture of man wanted for murder after deadly September shooting
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police released the picture of a man they are looking for after an early September shooting claimed the life of a woman. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from a September 6, 2022 newscast.) The deadly shooting happened on September 5, 2022. Port...
At least two injured after car crashes into Port Arthur store, suspect 'will face charges'
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police said a man will face charges after a Saturday night crash left two people injured. The suspect crashed into the La Michoacana Tradicional: Paleteria Neveria Ice Cream & More in Port Arthur. The store is located in the 4900 block of Gulfway Drive.
kogt.com
Smith Jailed For Possession
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County Support Division and the United States Marshal’s Office, executed an arrest warrant in the 500 block of Ruby Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. Job Allen Smith was arrested on...
KFDM-TV
Jury finds man not guilty of murder in Plymouth Village shooting death
BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County jury has found a man not guilty of murder in a shooting death at the Plymouth Village Apartments in Beaumont. The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom returned with the verdict at about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the murder trial of Davion Mason. Testimony...
kjas.com
Postal Service truck and mail destroyed by fire following accident
A U.S. Postal Service truck and the mail it was carrying was destroyed by fire following an accident during the noon hour on Saturday. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 323 in the Beech Grove Community. Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter said firefighters found the Grumman...
kjas.com
Lumberton bank robber pleads guilty
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas on Friday announced that a Kountze man entered a guilty plea to the June 6th, 2022 robbery of a Lumberton Bank. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, was arrested soon after the crime occurred at Community Bank of Texas on Country Lane Drive just west of U.S. Highway 96, and he pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone in Beaumont.
Port Arthur News
Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety
Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Port Arthur News
Alleged robber strikes victim with vehicle while fleeing Port Arthur convenience store, police say
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted a Port Arthur man who reportedly stole a wallet from the counter convenience store, then struck the victim in the leg with a vehicle before fleeing the scene. On Aug. 5, Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to M&D Store in reference to a...
Lake Charles American Press
Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man
The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
Port Arthur News
Police release photo of man suspected of shooting, killing 22-year-old woman in Port Arthur
Port Arthur Police released a photo of the man detectives believe shot and killed an innocent 22-year-old woman in the pre-dawn hours Sept. 5. A social media post made by authorities Friday afternoon included a picture of 36-year-old Alejo Mendoza-Chavez. Port Arthur Police Department officers responded to the 4600 block...
Beaumont Animal Care asking for help after dog was dumped, abandoned in the rain
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is asking for help the community’s help after a dog was, “dumped in the rain, without even a second glance.”. The entire incident was caught on video by a shelter security camera. In the video, a vehicle drives up and lets a dog out on the side of the building, according to a Beaumont Animal Care release.
fox4beaumont.com
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
