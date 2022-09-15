ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

kogt.com

Chase In Orange Ends At Casino

The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene, 32, died Sunday morning at...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation

A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Smith Jailed For Possession

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County Support Division and the United States Marshal’s Office, executed an arrest warrant in the 500 block of Ruby Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. Job Allen Smith was arrested on...
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Postal Service truck and mail destroyed by fire following accident

A U.S. Postal Service truck and the mail it was carrying was destroyed by fire following an accident during the noon hour on Saturday. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 323 in the Beech Grove Community. Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter said firefighters found the Grumman...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Lumberton bank robber pleads guilty

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas on Friday announced that a Kountze man entered a guilty plea to the June 6th, 2022 robbery of a Lumberton Bank. Timothy Shane Mitchell, 38, was arrested soon after the crime occurred at Community Bank of Texas on Country Lane Drive just west of U.S. Highway 96, and he pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone in Beaumont.
LUMBERTON, TX
Port Arthur News

Police stop field sobriety test for fear of man’s safety

Police reportedly opted to stop a field sobriety test on a Port Arthur man for his own safety, because authorities worried he would fall down. Port Arthur Police said the man was so intoxicated he stumbled when he got out of his vehicle, had to hold himself up on the patrol unit and could not answer simple questions, such as where he lived or where he was going.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Body found in Beauregard identified as missing DeRidder man

The body discovered in a supply shed on deer hunting property in Beauregard Parish has been identified as 33-year-old Ryan Heflin, a DeRidder man reported missing since January, authorities said. Sheriff Mark Herford said Heflin’s remains were positively identified through dental records with the help of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

