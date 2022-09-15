ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys

Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad

Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Quaid is believed to be playing a...
MOVIES
Amandla Stenberg
Manny Jacinto
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech

Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series

Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Final Season

The Handmaid's Tale will end with Season 6. Ahead of Season 5's premiere, Hulu has renewed the dystopian drama for a sixth and final season. The Margaret Atwood adaptation has earned the streamer its share of Emmys and Golden Globes, but it will soon be time for the gals of Gilead to hang up their bonnets.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star

Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

A Teletubbies Reboot is Coming to Netflix

The Teletubbies are returning soon to a screen near you. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po will reunite with the help of narrator Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) this fall. The beloved preschool series first premiered in the United States in 1998 after originating on the BBC a year earlier and ran until 2001. A reboot ran on the BBC's CBeebies and Nick Jr. starting in 2015, but Netflix's iteration will mark the first new Teletubbies tales since the last reboot concluded in 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The Lost Decade: Tracking the Lost Cast's Post-Show Career Arcs

Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
TV SERIES
Primetimer

How To Enjoy The Best Of Disney+ Without Getting Fleeced

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Today is Disney+ Day. This may be news to you even if you're a Disney+ subscriber. It certainly crept up on me. The words "Disney+ Day" don't exactly roll off the tongue like "Labor Day" or even "Amazon Prime Day." Compared to Prime Day, Disney+ Day is a low-key affair. A few premieres are scheduled for Disney+ Day, like the live-action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and new Frozen sing-along editions for the Frozen completist in your family. We have the full rundown here.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

There's At Least One Great Episode In Atlanta's Final Season

Atlanta can be exhausting. To be fair, the first two seasons were aesthetically thrilling, consistently funny, and narratively coherent explorations of American Blackness. That light hasn't entirely dimmed, but by the end of Season Three, which aired earlier this year on FX, the high points were often overwhelmed by empty cinematic flourishes and heavy-handed cultural analysis. This writer sides with critics and viewers who feel the show is now easier to respect than enjoy.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

