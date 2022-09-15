Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Today is Disney+ Day. This may be news to you even if you're a Disney+ subscriber. It certainly crept up on me. The words "Disney+ Day" don't exactly roll off the tongue like "Labor Day" or even "Amazon Prime Day." Compared to Prime Day, Disney+ Day is a low-key affair. A few premieres are scheduled for Disney+ Day, like the live-action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and new Frozen sing-along editions for the Frozen completist in your family. We have the full rundown here.

