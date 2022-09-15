Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Coolidge fans outraged after actor is played off stage mid-speech by the Emmys
Jennifer Coolidge fans have reacted after the actor was played off stage during her Emmys acceptance speech.The three-hour ceremony took place on Monday (12 September) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.Among the night’s winners was Coolidge, who took home her first Emmy for her supporting role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The White Lotus. The actor played Tanya McQuoid.Appearing on stage to accept the award, Coolidge praised her fellow nominees and also told the audience that she took a “lavender bath” ahead of the ceremony, which she unfortunately had an adverse reaction to.As the Emmys production team began...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
Chris Wallace Interview Show Sets HBO Max & CNN Premiere Dates
Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? is coming to HBO Max and CNN. The Fox News veteran's interview show will hit HBO Max on September 23 and an hour of highlights will air on CNN two days later. The series originally debuted on the now-defunct CNN+ last spring. In its new iteration, three episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on Friday mornings, while hourlong specials highlighting the interviews' best moments will air on CNN Sunday evenings.
Dennis Quaid To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series
Dennis Quaid is set as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City. Quaid is believed to be playing a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Jason Sudeikis Shouts Out His Kids With Ex Olivia Wilde During Emmys 2022 Speech
Jason Sudeikis had family on his mind during the 2022 Emmys. Taking the stage to celebrate winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series on Sept. 12, the Ted Lasso star gave a heartwarming shoutout to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, who he shares with ex Olivia Wilde. "Thank you again so much," said Sudeikis, who had won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series earlier on in the evening. "Otis, Daisy: I love you very much."
Jodie Turner-Smith in Talks to Join Star Wars Prequel Series
Jodie Turner-Smith is headed to a galaxy far, far away... The leading lady of Queen & Slim and Anne Boleyn is reportedly finalizing a deal to star alongside Amandla Stenberg in Star Wars prequel The Acolyte. The Disney+ series, which comes from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, is a mystery-thriller set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Details about Turner-Smith's character are not known yet, but Stenberg was cast as the lead in July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Final Season
The Handmaid's Tale will end with Season 6. Ahead of Season 5's premiere, Hulu has renewed the dystopian drama for a sixth and final season. The Margaret Atwood adaptation has earned the streamer its share of Emmys and Golden Globes, but it will soon be time for the gals of Gilead to hang up their bonnets.
The Crown Will Likely Pause Filming Out of Respect to Queen Elizabeth II
Royal family drama series The Crown will likely pause filming in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, says show creator Peter Morgan. In an email message today, Morgan expressed his sadness about the loss of the monarch and revealed that production on Season 6 of The Crown may halt in deference to the late queen.
spoilertv.com
Full Circle - Timothy Olyphant To Star
Deadwood alum Timothy Olyphant is returning to HBO, signing on as a lead opposite Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters...
A Teletubbies Reboot is Coming to Netflix
The Teletubbies are returning soon to a screen near you. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po will reunite with the help of narrator Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) this fall. The beloved preschool series first premiered in the United States in 1998 after originating on the BBC a year earlier and ran until 2001. A reboot ran on the BBC's CBeebies and Nick Jr. starting in 2015, but Netflix's iteration will mark the first new Teletubbies tales since the last reboot concluded in 2018.
WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge Sells Netflix Horror Series The Watcher in Campy Promo
Someone is watching more than Netflix in upcoming series The Watcher. In a quirky three-minute teaser released today, realtor Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) is delighted to showcase a big, beautiful house in idyllic Westfield, New Jersey. She highlights the craftsmanship, "hot tub wood" butcher block, and the dumbwaiter big enough to fit a person.
The Lost Decade: Tracking the Lost Cast's Post-Show Career Arcs
Matthew Fox is starring in a new show and I know what you're thinking: That name sounds familiar … Yes, the man who led the ensemble of dozens in the sprawling ensemble fantasy-allegory-global-phenomenon Lost is back. Fox is starring in a limited series for Peacock called Last Light and it's his first on-screen role in seven years. There's nothing mysterious about that; as you'll read below, he prophesied his own disappearance from TV back in 2010, when Lost signed off. (Maybe he flash-forwarded ten years?)
How To Enjoy The Best Of Disney+ Without Getting Fleeced
Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. Today is Disney+ Day. This may be news to you even if you're a Disney+ subscriber. It certainly crept up on me. The words "Disney+ Day" don't exactly roll off the tongue like "Labor Day" or even "Amazon Prime Day." Compared to Prime Day, Disney+ Day is a low-key affair. A few premieres are scheduled for Disney+ Day, like the live-action Pinocchio with Tom Hanks and new Frozen sing-along editions for the Frozen completist in your family. We have the full rundown here.
There's At Least One Great Episode In Atlanta's Final Season
Atlanta can be exhausting. To be fair, the first two seasons were aesthetically thrilling, consistently funny, and narratively coherent explorations of American Blackness. That light hasn't entirely dimmed, but by the end of Season Three, which aired earlier this year on FX, the high points were often overwhelmed by empty cinematic flourishes and heavy-handed cultural analysis. This writer sides with critics and viewers who feel the show is now easier to respect than enjoy.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0