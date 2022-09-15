Read full article on original website
Related
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
wtva.com
Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
Mississippi man charged with murdering mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
wtva.com
Babysitter charged with capital murder in death of toddler in Alcorn County
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Alcorn County charged a 23-year-old woman from Iuka with capital murder for the death of a toddler. According to an Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called Tuesday evening to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth. They found a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtva.com
Corinth man charged with stealing rescue truck
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities identified the man whom they arrested for allegedly stealing a rescue truck in Alcorn County. According to a news release from Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, deputies arrested Cedric Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office charged him with grand larceny. Wilbanks...
WBBJ
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
hottytoddy.com
Thaxton Trucker Named Highway Angel for Rescuing Motorists During Morning Crash
The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when another...
tippahnews.com
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing
In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bulletintimesnews.com
A Hero’s Rescue in Pocahontas
Officers of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to ARC.
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Comments / 0