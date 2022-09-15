ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

wtva.com

Teenager found shot to death in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford confirmed to WTVA that law enforcement in Pontotoc County are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting. According to Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford 17 year old Matthew Westmoreland was found shot to death in the front yard of his home on Morris Lane.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man charged with murdering mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks. After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was […]
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Corinth man charged with stealing rescue truck

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities identified the man whom they arrested for allegedly stealing a rescue truck in Alcorn County. According to a news release from Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell, deputies arrested Cedric Wilbanks, 33, of Corinth, on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office charged him with grand larceny. Wilbanks...
CORINTH, MS
WBBJ

Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
JACKSON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Thaxton Trucker Named Highway Angel for Rescuing Motorists During Morning Crash

The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when another...
THAXTON, MS
tippahnews.com

Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing

In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
RIPLEY, MS
bulletintimesnews.com

A Hero’s Rescue in Pocahontas

Officers of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to ARC.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

