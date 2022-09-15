Read full article on original website
Author to discuss debut collection at Jesup Memorial Library
BAR HARBOR — Set in a Native community in Maine, “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty, is a debut collection about what it means to be Penobscot in the 21st century and what it means to live, to survive and to persevere after tragedy. Join...
Bar Harbor’s third oldest eatery is up for sale
BAR HARBOR — Mama DiMatteo’s, the third oldest restaurant in town, is for sale with a $1.55 million price tag. Located at 34 Kennebec Place in Bar Harbor, the restaurant has been chef-owned and operated by Eric Olson since 1985. Previously, the location had housed a diner, an organic restaurant and a steakhouse. The building sat vacant for a season before Olson bought it.
Maine Seacoast Mission names interim director
CHERRYFIELD — The Maine Seacoast Mission welcomed Jennifer (Jenny) Jones as Interim Downeast Director at its Mission Downeast campus in Cherryfield Sept. 6. Jones has worked with nonprofits in Downeast Maine for almost a decade, most recently as the Community Resource Representative for eastern and northern Maine at the Good Shepherd Food Bank.
MDI Hospital recognizes Maine Seacoast Mission as partner of the year
MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island Hospital has recognized Maine Seacoast Mission as a 2022 Healthcare Partner of the Year. The award recognizes the Mission’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics and telemedicine programs during the pandemic. In 2021, the Mission administered 928 COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters on seven unbridged islands...
