Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

By Anthony D'Alessandro
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings .

The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW.

Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky producing. John Phillips is executive producing.

Feldman, who is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Attorney Ryan LeVine, most recently wrapped production on the feature film A Tourist’s Guide To Love for Netflix. He can be seen recurring in the second season of the Disney+ hit show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series . He made his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen .

Lawrence was just at TIFF with the world premiere of her A24 feature drama Causeway in which she plays a Afghanistan War vet in New Orleans, struggling to adjust to life at home after a traumatic brain injury. The character driven role has racked up a 90% certified fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

#Hard Feelings#Film Star#The Sony Pictures#A3 Artists Agency#Causeway
