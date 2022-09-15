ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The 7 Best Vitamin D Supplements for Your Health Goals

By Sarah Pflugradt
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fk5po_0hx00FJG00

Vitamin D is getting its day in the sun, and it is well deserved. Known, quite literally, as the sunshine vitamin, this mighty nutrient plays a key role in the health of our bones, nerves, immune systems and more.

While you can get the vitamin from certain food sources, the sun is the main supplier, which can make it challenging to get enough depending on the seasons where you live. That's where supplements can come in handy.

Check out our recommendations, then read on to learn what to know before you take one, including how to choose the best vitamin D supplements for your health goals.

Talk to your doctor before adding a vitamin D supplement to your diet. Your doctor can order a blood test which will help them advise you on exactly how much vitamin D you need to take based on your current levels.

The Best Vitamin D Supplements

If you are unsure of which vitamin D supplement to take, getting a recommendation from your doctor is always a good idea. Here are some other good choices:

1. Best Overall: Nature Made Vitamin D3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ3bC_0hx00FJG00

Nature Made Vitamin D3 is going to be your best bet for both price and quality. This liquid softgel is easy to swallow, gluten-free and does not have any artificial colors or flavors added.

Nature Made D3 supplements are USP-tested for ingredients, potency and manufacturing processes. The 1,000-IU-dose is appropriate for anyone wanting to supplement with vitamin D daily.

This supplement does contain soy, though, so if you have an allergy, it's best to try another brand.

2. Best Gummy: Nature Made D3 Adult Gummies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZaRK_0hx00FJG00

Nature Made also gets the award for the best vitamin D gummies. These gluten-free gummies have only 2 grams of added sugars and don't come with any artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

While it can be challenging to find a gummy supplement that meets quality standards, this one is a rare standout that actually meets the mark.

Gummy vitamins often fail quality checks for having too much or too little of a nutrient because of how they're manufactured, according to Consumer Lab . But Nature Made gummies are USP-verified to ensure they actually have the amount of the nutrient on the label.

3. Best on a Budget: Naturewise Vitamin D3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vBmY_0hx00FJG00

Naturewise Vitamin D3 wins for best on a budget — you get an entire year's supply of vitamin D for less than $15.

This supplement company adheres to third-party testing and CGMPs. This supplement is a good daily dose (1,000 IU) and is also gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO.

The company uses olive oil in its supplement instead of soy, so this is also a good choice if allergies are an issue.

4. Best Organic: Garden of Life Mykind Organics Vegan D3 Chewable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRqBE_0hx00FJG00

Garden of Life has a reputation for being a reliable organic, vegan and sustainable supplement brand. They are NSF-certified for being gluten-free, non-GMO project verified and kosher.

The vitamin D in this supplement comes from lichen and includes a food blend of flax, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower and spinach, as well as an organic mushroom blend.

Each chewable tablet contains 2,000 IU of D3 and one bottle will last you 30 days.

5. Best Vegetarian: MegaFood Vitamin D3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL8IG_0hx00FJG00

MegaFood Vitamin D3 is a good choice for those following a vegetarian diet .

Since many sources of D3 come from animals, it can be difficult to find one sourced from plants. These supplements are vegetarian, kosher, soy-free, NSF-verified, gluten-free and non-GMO project verified.

They are a pricey option, though, at close to $20 for a two-month supply.

6. Best Softgel: Nordic Naturals Vitamin D3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwLUT_0hx00FJG00

Buyers love these mini vitamin D softgels because they're mildly flavored and easy to swallow. Made with D3 from lanolin and olive oil, this orange-flavored vitamin D supplement has no artificial colors or flavors added.

Nordic Naturals' products go through third-party testing that adhere to strict international standards for quality and freshness. This product is also non-GMO, gluten-free and dairy-free.

This one is not a vegan option, as the capsule is made from gelatin and the D3 is sourced from lanolin (sheep's wool).

7. Best Vegan: Hum Nutrition Here Comes the Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsXX7_0hx00FJG00

This product from HUM Nutrition is made from lichen (D3 from algae) and has a softgel capsule made from tapioca, glycerin and water, making it a great vegan option.

Free of many allergens, it contains no wheat, dairy or soy and has no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

What Is Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is both a hormone and a vitamin. It's considered a fat-soluble vitamin because it dissolves in fat (aka it needs fat to be absorbed) and is stored in your body fat, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Unlike water-soluble vitamins, which are easily excreted, fat-soluble vitamins like D can build up in the body, so it's possible to get too much.

There are two forms of vitamin D — D2 and D3. Both are beneficial in raising vitamin D levels in your body, and there is inconclusive evidence to support the use of one over the other.

At low doses (1,000 IU), both forms of vitamin D appear to be effective, but in high doses, D3 may be slightly more beneficial, per the NIH .

Food Sources of Vitamin D

There are very few natural food sources of vitamin D . Some of them include:

  • Salmon, tuna, trout, sardines
  • Egg yolks
  • Fortified foods: Milk, orange juice, breakfast cereals

Mushrooms grown in UV light may also have vitamin D (look for a note about that on the mushrooms' packaging).

Do I Need a Supplement?

You only need about five minutes outside with your arms and legs exposed, twice a week, to get enough vitamin D, per the NIH . But that sun exposure is a double-edged sword: Too much can up your risk for developing skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society .

If it's challenging to get enough sun and fit vitamin-D-rich-foods in your diet, taking a supplement is an alternative option. You should confirm your need for a vitamin with your doctor.

Some people are more prone to vitamin D deficiency . According to the NIH , factors that put you at a higher risk include:

  • Advancing Age ​ – As you age, your skin's ability to produce vitamin D declines. Those over 65 only produce one-fourth as much vitamin D as adults in their 20's.
  • Darker Skin Color ​ – Skin with more melanin (darker tones) typically retains less vitamin D.
  • Little Exposure to Sunlight ​ – Not having access or the ability to get those rays of sun, reduce one's potential for obtaining sufficient vitamin D.
  • Obesity ​ – Because vitamin D is stored in fat, obese individuals have less Vitamin D circulating in the blood – limiting the availability for the body to use it.
  • Malabsorption Issues ​ — Inflammatory bowel disease, cystic fibrosis and liver disease are among those diseases that make it difficult for the body to absorb vitamin D.

Symptoms of deficiency include:

  • Fatigue
  • Muscle weakness
  • Joint pain
  • Mood changes

If you're concerned that you may be deficient because of any of these risk factors, talk to your doctor who can confirm by administering a blood test.

How Much Vitamin D Do You Actually Need?

Anyone over the age of 1 needs 600 IU of vitamin D every day, and adults over 70 need 800 IU per day, according to the NIH .

Keep in mind that more is not always better when it comes to any nutrient. While it's not likely you'll get too much vitamin D from the sun, you can get too much from a supplement, which can lead to side effects like vitamin D toxicity, per the Mayo Clinic.

Vitamin D toxicity can cause calcium to build up in your bloodstream, which can lead to side effects such as:

  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • weakness
  • frequent urination

Vitamin D toxicity might progress to bone pain and kidney problems, such as kidney stones. Reach out to your doctor right away if you think you have vitamin D toxicity.

To avoid this problem, keep your daily dose below 4,000 IU, per the NIH . Go for supplements that offer 1,000 or 2,000 IU unless otherwise directed.

What to Look for in a Vitamin D Supplement

You have a lot of choices when it comes to vitamin D supplements. Here's a list of what to look for to get you started.

Quality

Basically, you always want to check if your supplement is what it says it is and does what it's supposed to do by looking for things like third-party testing and certification.

Dietary supplements aren't tightly regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), though it does set Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs) for companies to follow. Brands also often seek a third-party verification from trusted organizations like Consumer Lab, U.S. Pharmacopeia or NSF International.

If a supplement brand uses CGMPs and/or has been third-party tested, it will often be listed on the product label or brand website.

Strength

Dosages on supplements can range pretty widely. As mentioned, the one with the most isn't always better. Opt for vitamin D supplements with 1,000 IU or 2,000 IU, and remember it's best to stick below the recommended 4,000 IU unless your doctor says you need it (in which case, you will likely be given a prescription).

Delivery Method

Vitamin D supplements are available in tablets, softgels, drops and gummies or chews, and you have the choice to take your vitamin D in any form that works best for you. If you have difficulty swallowing pills, chewables or gummies may be better options, for example.

Ingredients

Vitamin D3 can be obtained from several sources. If you eat a vegan diet, you'll want to look for one sourced from algae oil (lichen) versus fish oil or lanolin (from sheep's wool). Additionally, check for added sugars and other additives such as artificial colors or flavors on your product labels.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Processed Food Dietitians Want You to Eat More Often

You've probably heard a whole heap of warnings about processed foods and how they're harmful to your health and why you should ditch them from your diet. But if you follow this blanket advice and pass over all processed foods, you'd be doing your health a disservice. While some ultra-processed fare like chips and cured meats are innutritious, other less processed food varieties can be an amazing addition to your daily diet.
FITNESS
shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Supplements#Vitamin A#Water Soluble Vitamins
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
LiveScience

What are the best supplements for anxiety?

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
HEALTH
msn.com

Banana Health Benefits Worth Noting That You Should Take Seriously

The banana is one of the one popular of our fruits that nearly went extinct due to Panama disease. The reason we almost lost the banana was because basically only one variety was grown since it was the most favorite type for people around the world. Fortunately, the agricultural experts studied the problem of how to adapt the banana for climate change and become more disease resistant. Otherwise, we could have lost more than just delicious banana taste, but the many health benefits that this one fruit provides.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Core Trait that All Narcissists Share

Narcissist (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Lassedesignen/ shutterstock. There are four major types of narcissism. Researchers have been hunting for the core of narcissism that all narcissists share despite varying symptoms and severity. Narcissists use a variety of tactics and defenses to keep you insecure and ensure their status and their needs are met. It’s easy to be confused, but it’s important to understand and spot which type of narcissist you’re dealing with. Recently, two research teams have identified a common trait.
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Type Of Bread Experts Say No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
msn.com

Signs You Have Dementia and Don't Even Know It

Dementia is a common condition that affects over 55 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and it triggers a change in cognitive functions such as memory and thinking. The disorder can seriously impact a person's daily routine and disrupt life to the point of needing a caregiver. Learning the signs of dementia is vital for catching the condition early on and taking preventive measures quickly in an effort to slow down its progression. However, it's easy to overlook the symptoms and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who share what to know about dementia and signs that indicate you could have it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy