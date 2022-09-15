ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Alina Andras

3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
addictedtovacation.com

11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
I-95 FM

These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine

According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
Bridgton, ME
Q97.9

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
addictedtovacation.com

10 Beautiful RV Parks In Maine That Are On The Ocean

Maine is an excellent place for RVing, with plenty of amenities and things to do. But are there any Maine RV parks on the ocean? Maine is a state located in the northeastern United States. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the states of New Hampshire and Vermont to the west, and the Canadian province of Quebec to the north. Maine is the 12th smallest state in the US, with a total area of 35,387 square miles. Maine is known for its extensive coastline, picturesque mountains, and vibrant lobster fishing industry.
I-95 FM

Ridiculous Questions Drivers Ask Toll Collectors on the Maine Turnpike

There are 90 million vehicle trips on the Maine Turnpike each year. Many of those people are from away. The Maine Turnpike Authority posted a great throwback post from 2000 where they told us some of the incredible and hilarious questions people ask the wonderful toll operators working the tolls on the turnpike. There are some real doozies.
Q 96.1

Take A Juicy Bite Out of Maine Apple Sunday This Weekend

Know the word Pomological? Take a bite out of that word. The science of growing fruit. This Sunday is Maine Apple Sunday. And there are dozens and dozens of apple orchards that would love to welcome you to their farm to participate. Picking your own, or just buying a bag....
wabi.tv

Maine orchards prepare for ‘Apple Sunday’

Maine (WABI) - Sunday, September 18 is Maine Apple Sunday. It’s the 22nd year for the event. Maine Apple Sunday starts the peak of the apple harvest when summer apples are still available but the main crop is ready for its first pick. The apple picking season began in...
WMTW

Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
wabi.tv

Governor Mills attending annual Blue Mass in Portland Sunday

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills will attend the 2022 Blue Mass later this morning at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. It’s to honor the service and sacrifice of first responders in our state as well as pay tribute to those who died in the line of duty.
Q106.5

2022 Maine Upland Bird + Small Game Seasons Open Next Weekend

The hunting season in Maine is heating up. Next weekend, bird season starts throughout the state. Another hunting season starts next weekend. September 24 marks the start of Maine's upland bird and small game seasons. Some migratory bird seasons also begin next Saturday, like woodcock. Waterfowl Northern Zones will open to regular duck hunting on September 26, and Southern Zones on October 1. Huntable upland birds include ruffed grouse, bobwhite quail, and pheasant. Small game species include gray squirrel and snowshoe hare.
Q106.5

The 10 Best Songs About Maine

You would think that with all the amazing people and tourists that have experienced Maine, there would be a ZILLION songs that would include Maine in their lyrics. After all, Maine is really a state of mind. It's kinda like Margaritaville, but with Allen's Coffee Brandy instead of tequila. Here are the 10 greatest songs of all time that mention Maine.
102.9 WBLM

30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland

The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

