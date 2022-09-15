Out in theaters today is Pearl, the prequel to Ti West's X, and along with the film officially hitting theaters, the first song from the film's soundtrack has been released online. From A24 Films, both X and Pearl are some of the more ambitious projects the studio has developed, as X was initially conceived as a standalone effort, though while quarantining to shoot the film, West and star Mia Goth collaborated so heavily on the Pearl character's backstory that they wrote a script and shot the Pearl prequel in secret. Tyler Bates crafted the scores for both films, both of them requiring a different skill set to match the different tones of the films, with Pearl seeing him enlist the help of Tim Williams. You can listen to the film's main title track here before the score officially hits digital platforms on September 23rd.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO