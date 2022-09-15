Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
John Carpenter – “The Procession”
On October 14, there will be another Halloween installment called Halloween Ends. It’s the final film in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, where Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off against Michael Myers one last time. John Carpenter, who composed and directed the original 1978 Halloween, is once again back to score the new film alongside collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies.
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
Beetlejuice 2
Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Show Yet
The first trailer featuring Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer has arrived, and it’s all about the scents. Netflix’s new series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, looks gross, mysterious, creepy, and intriguing all at once. The latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s ongoing deal with Netflix appears to be his most unsettling one yet.
A completely unhinged new horror film fails to outshine its predecessor on Rotten Tomatoes
As the leaves begin to fall and the air turns delightfully crisp, the commencement of spooky season is finally upon us — which means a variety of new horror movies to add to the annual marathons. And just in time for the season, a new mind-boggling slasher prequel is debuting in theaters today with Pearl. Set to serve as a prequel to Ti West’s favorable X, Mia Goth looks to once again test our gray matter as the titular character who harbors an intense thirst for destruction.
