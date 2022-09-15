Former president Donald Trump on Monday offered a litany of complaints after returning to his Florida home for the first time since FBI agents executed a court-authorised search for allegedly stolen government records there on 8 August.Writing on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump said his arrival in Florida gave him a “long and detailed chance to check out the scene” of the FBI search, which the twice-impeached ex-president inaccurately described as “yet another government ‘crime,’ the FBI’s Raid and Break-In of my home”.“I guess they don’t think there is a Fourth Amendment anymore, and to them, there isn’t,”...

