ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Fireball that streaked across UK skies likely ‘space junk,’ meteor society says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXAS5_0hwzy0bm00

A fireball that streaked across the night sky from Scotland to Northern Ireland at around 10 p.m. local time Wednesday was likely space junk, according to the U.K. Meteor Network.

Dozens of sightings flooded social media platforms as skywatchers shared cellphone and doorbell camera video of the green-tinged fireball.

According to CBS News, the UK Meteor Network fielded 800 reports of the fireball, while both the International Meteor Organization and the American Meteor Society received more than 1,000 reports each.

The UK Meteor Network initially said it was “investigating to ascertain what the object was, meteor or space debris” but could not identify the cause of the “slow-moving meteor,” which was seen burning through the atmosphere for about 20 seconds, BBC News reported.

The network, comprising “Citizen Scientists just enjoying their hobby,” encompasses 170 detection cameras, recording meteors and fireballs over the United Kingdom, according to the group’s official website.

The suspected space junk would have landed in the sea south of the Hebrides if it had reached Earth, BBC News reported.

According to Space.com, initial computer trajectory suggested that the fireball first appeared north of Loch Ryan, about a two-hour drive southwest of Glasgow, and disappeared north of Islay Island, further north along the coast of the United Kingdom.

Luke Daly, a planetary scientist in Glasgow, said via social media that there is a “reasonably high chance that this is space junk” based on metrics such as its slower speed, “shallow entry angle [and] a substantial amount of fragmentation,” the space and astronomy focused website reported.

Likewise, Jenifer Millard, from the Awesome Astronomy podcast, told BBC Scotland that the color and slow speed of the fireball suggested it was likely space junk.

“If you have a look at those videos you can see it’s breaking up all the time. There are little bits coming off it, which indicates that it is quite a fragile structure. And so, combined, these three suggest that maybe it is a little bit of space debris,” Millard said.

Meanwhile, the International Meteor Organization believes the fireball’s trajectory began in a triangle between Northern Ireland, Isle of Man and northern England and traveled north and slightly west, before ending up somewhere over the North Atlantic Ocean, CBS News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The utterly bizarre parts of the Queen’s funeral

People called it the “statty funes”. The taxpayer-funded funeral was predicted to be the most expensive single-day event in British history, surpassing costs for the 2012 Olympics. Online, debates about the money raged. One pro-royalist tweeted, in defense of it, “So you’re saying she had Platty Jubes but Statty Funes should be at royal expense?”Pretty much every TV channel in Britain — and many across the pond in the US — broadcast the funeral live, except for Channel Five, which broadcast The Emoji Movie instead. A mother said on camera that seeing the Queen’s coffin was a better moment...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Meaning Behind Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial State Crown, Scepter and Orb

LONDON — When it comes to the British royal family, there are customs and traditions for every occasion — and they all have a meaning. The death of Queen Elizabeth II has seen many of those practices revisited. One in particular has been the decoration of the queen’s coffin.More from WWDTributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth IIKate Middleton's Wimbledon 2022 Style Moments For the funeral, her casket was covered with the Royal Standard flag, which features three gold lions for England, a red lion for Scotland and a harp...
U.K.
The Independent

How the world mourned the Queen as millions watch funeral

The world’s leaders have descended upon London to attend the late Queen’s funeral as thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects in London. While many camped through the night to secure their place at Westminster to witness King Charles III and the royals walk behind the coffin, people around the world were glued to their television screens, enraptured by the majestic scenes playing out.In Paris, well-wishers gathered in the Bombardier, an English pub in the city’s fifth arrondissement, which had opened early for the occasion. Nathan Shreeve-Moon, 31, found himself in Paris at the time of...
U.K.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
124K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy