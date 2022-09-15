Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
KFVS12
Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
kbsi23.com
Roundabout Awareness Week; how roundabouts help keep drivers safe
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Did you know there is a National Roundabout Week? Neither did we. This past week, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and local law enforcement reminded citizens about the safety benefits of roundabouts. “Now we know that drivers do make mistakes. But we want...
KFVS12
Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school.
KFVS12
1 person dead in Perry Co., Mo. fatal crash, Hwy. 51 open again
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement have reported that all lanes of Highway 51 are now open following a deadly crash in Perry County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, Timothy Tarrillion, 36, of Perryville, was pronounced dead by the Perry County coroner. Troopers responded to the...
Kait 8
Crews battle fully involved house fire, cause under investigation
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews were up for much of the night battling a fully-involved fire in Portageville. Portageville Fire and Rescue said just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 16, firefighters responded to a house fire on East 11 Street. Upon their arrival, they found a vacant single-story house...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police looking for suspect vehicle after child injured in hit and run
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for help finding a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that involved a child. Police were called to the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street to aid a child that was struck by a vehicle at 7:22 p.m. on Friday August 19, 2022.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking.
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded Thursday Night in Lake County
A small earthquake was recorded in Lake County on Thursday night. The Center for Earthquake Information said a 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded just after 11:00. The earthquake was centered near the intersection of Tiptonville Ferry Road and Cates Landing Levee Road. The tremor was recorded at a depth of...
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
KFVS12
2-day parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Kentucky high school, Michael Carneal faces his first chance at freedom. Carneal’s two-day parole hearing begins next Monday, September 19. The first day of the virtual hearing will feature family members...
semoball.com
Williams, Jackson pound out homecoming win over Poplar Bluff
Tony Williams and the Jackson offense danced their way to a homecoming win Friday night at The Pit. The senior scored four times on short runs and Jackson scored on three straight possessions midway through the second half, adding to its 14-point halftime lead in a 35-7 win over Poplar Bluff.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
kbsi23.com
Paducah Police arrest 14, conclude 18-month fentanyl investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah Police Department’s 18-month long investigation into fentanyl trafficking culminated this week in the arrests of 14 people. Wednesday morning, Paducah police officers and FBI agents began arresting those indicted for possessing and selling fentanyl. “It’s deadly, so that’s why it’s important to...
kbsi23.com
Fancy Farm Elementary School named 1 of 5 National Blue Ribbon Schools
FANCY FARM, Ky. (KBSI) – Fancy Farm Elementary School is one of five schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The Kentucky schools are among the 297 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country that were recognized this year. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
kbsi23.com
2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration hosted by One City
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The second annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration was a chance for all of the community to come out and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month which is from September 15th to October 15th. One city Director Taylor Smith says that once she and her husband returned to...
kbsi23.com
SEMO Soccer’s Donate Life Game remembers Meg Herndon, raises awareness of organ and tissue donation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – When the SEMO women’s soccer team took the field for their game Sunday versus SIUE, they did so with just 10 players. The missing left back position was once occupied by Meg Herndon, who passed away 11 days after being hit by a truck while crossing an intersection on her scooter in 2012.
