Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – live
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
Asylum-seeker in New York shelter dies by suicide
An asylum-seeker in New York died by suicide on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced. Adams did not name the individual, saying the city is legally prohibited from sharing further information, but described her as a woman in one of the city’s facilities. “Our hearts break for this young woman and any loved ones she…
DeSantis ‘exceeded’ authority in flying migrants from Texas, Democratic lawmakers say
Democratic state lawmakers on Monday charged that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated state law when his administration used taxpayers dollars to fly migrants in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, arguing that the actions exceeded the authority granted by the Legislature when it approved a program to relocate migrants from Florida.
