Half Moon Bay, CA

CBS San Francisco

Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast

SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area

A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire

The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
