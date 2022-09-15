Read full article on original website
Bay Area storm: Much-needed rain arrives in the Bay Area; here's where it will be the heaviest
The storm has arrived in the Bay Area. It's a rainy start early Sunday morning with a level 1 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Bay Area rain: lightning strikes reported along Sonoma Coast
(KRON) — Follow our live blog for updates on the Bay Area storm. Sunday, Sept. 18 4: 15 p.m. – NWS reports lightning strikes along the Sonoma Coast Lightning strikes right along the Sonoma Coast about 5-6 miles north of Bodega Bay. Seek a sturdy house or car for shelter & stay inside for at […]
Here’s where the most rain has fallen in the San Francisco Bay Area so far
"Any little bit helps."
Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast
SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
TIMELINE: Here's when much-needed rainfall arrives in Bay Area this weekend
It's important to note that this will not end fire season - more likely to slow it.
Rain is here, this is how much could fall across the Bay Area
A storm from the Gulf of Alaska is heading for the Bay Area is bringing rain, wind and colder temperatures with it. The rain has started ot fall throughout the Bay Area and will likely continue through early Wednesday. According to the National Wether Service, Oak Ridge received over two...
Wind and rain impact Bay Area and Mosquito Fire
The impending wind and rain starting Sunday will bring much-needed water to vineyards in the Bay Area, but also elevate the risk of mudslides for crews battles the Mosquito Fire. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
'Fill the well' Bay Area residents prepare for 1st storm of the season, possible flooding
It's still summer, but North Bay residents are getting storm ready for this weekend's rain which could bring flooding to some areas. Firefighters say the unusual weather event will temporarily ease fire danger.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during weekend storm
Sunday is forecast to be the wettest day across the Bay Area, with showers pushing into Monday and lingering into Tuesday.
