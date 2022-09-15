SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO