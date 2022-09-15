Eleven Warriors Alumnus Kyle Rowland Breaks Down Toledo’s 2-0 Start and Whether the Rockets Can Hang with Ohio State

Julian Fleming’s first game of the 2022 season proved to be worth the wait. Entering the third year of an Ohio State career that’s been defined more by injuries than on-field production so far, Fleming suffered yet another setback in the week leading up to the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame. But after missing the first two games of the year, Fleming came back in a big way on Saturday, catching two touchdown passes – just the second and third touchdown catches of his Ohio State career – in the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win over Toledo.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO