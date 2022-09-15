Eleven Warriors Alumnus Kyle Rowland Breaks Down Toledo’s 2-0 Start and Whether the Rockets Can Hang with Ohio State

Read full article on original website
Keon Keeley Reportedly Visiting Ohio State for Wisconsin Game
Ohio State is getting a second chance at impressing one of its biggest targets in the 2023 class. After taking his official visit to Ohio State on Sept. 3 for the Buckeyes' 21-10 season-opening win against Notre Dame, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley will be making a second visit to Columbus just three weeks later.
Dallan Hayden Goes for A Hundred, TC Caffey’s A Beast and Sonny Styles Hits Hard
In the season's second night game, the Buckeyes faced a talented Toledo team. Ohio State's defense had some difficulty containing Rockets quarterback Dequan Finn and gave up a season-high 21 points. However, with C.J. Stroud and the offense blasting off the second-most total yards in program history, 18 members of...
Ohio State Opens As a 16-Point Favorite Against Wisconsin
When you obliterate the spread, Vegas takes notice. After beating Toledo by 56 points as 31.5-point favorites, oddsmakers have made Ohio State a 16-point favorite heading into another prime-time matchup in Columbus, this time with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin bounced back from a home loss to Oregon State the previous...
Ohio State’s Offense Shows How Dynamic It Can Be in Dominant Performance Against Toledo
If there were any doubts Ohio State has the goods to have an elite offense once again in 2022, the Buckeyes answered those questions emphatically with their performance on Saturday night against Toledo. Against a Toledo defense that had allowed only 10 total points in its first two games of...
Ohio State Obliterates Toledo In Final Tuneup Before Big Ten Play
Proclaiming pregame he wanted his team to go out and dominate, Ryan Day's Buckeyes did exactly that in a 77-21 thrashing of Toledo last night in Ohio Stadium. The win improved No. 3 Ohio State to 3-0 on the young season with Big Ten play set to begin next Saturday as the Buckeyes welcome Wisconsin to the Shoe for a primetime affair.
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread, and Eleven Warriors House Prop Bets
As Ohio State readies for a taste of MACtion, it's time for some final predictions. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Toledo Rockets for a primetime affair at Ohio Stadium tonight. Oddsmakers currently have the Buckeyes as 31.5-point favorites with the over-under for points scored set at 61....
C.J. Stroud, Javontae Jean-Baptiste Earn Top Honors for Ohio State’s Win Over Toledo
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. C.J. Stroud is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game. At the same time, Javontae Jean-Baptiste is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday.
Ohio State Records Second-Most Total Yards of Offense In Program History Against Toledo
Ohio State's offense had an all-time performance against Toledo on Saturday. The Buckeyes fell just short of the previous program record of 776 yards of total offense set against Bowling Green in 2016 by racking up 763 yards offensively in their 77-21 blowout win over the Rockets. C.J. Stroud headlined...
Ohio State's Offensive Explosion Grounds the Rockets In 77-21 Rout
Everyone scored a touchdown. Well, at least it seemed like everyone. With 6 rushing and 5 passing touchdowns, two different quarterbacks, four receivers and five ball carriers found the endzone. Three players – Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming, and Marvin Harrison Jr. – scored two touchdowns eack (Egbuka scored one each rushing and receiving).
A Giant Buckeye Victory Had the Internet Buzzing Last Night
Tim Brando is terrible at his job. Look, I get it, in a huge blowout win, it isn't easy to create an engaging storyline for the general audience as a play-by-play guy. But here's the thing: what was happening on the field was incredible. The athleticism on display for Ohio State was jaw-dropping, particularly on offense, and it shouldn't take a genius to figure out how to translate that into television magic. Instead, Brando frequently missed calls, mispronounced names, reacted slowly to key substitutions, and generally blathered vague praises of Ohio State that showed (as always) a lack of preparation and research.
TreVeyon Henderson Heads to Locker Room After First Drive For Ohio State Offense
Ohio State's star running back may be dealing with an injury issue early against Toledo. After scoring a seven-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game against the Rockets, TreVeyon Henderson went back to the Ohio State locker room accompanied by members of the Buckeye training staff. Henderson ran...
Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Incredible Catch for Ohio State's Second Touchdown
Another Ohio State game means another week for Marvin Harrison Jr. to make a seemingly impossible catch. The Buckeyes and Rockets were tied at 7-7 when Ohio State orchestrated a drive into the red zone on its second possession of the game. C.J. Stroud took a snap from Luke Wypler but couldn't find a receiver open in the end zone. Then Stroud saw Harrison make a break toward the front left pylon, tossed a pass his direction and let the second-year receiver do the rest.
Julian Fleming Scores Two Touchdowns in Return, Dallan Hayden Seizes His Opportunity and the Defense Finally Forces Turnovers
Julian Fleming’s first game of the 2022 season proved to be worth the wait. Entering the third year of an Ohio State career that’s been defined more by injuries than on-field production so far, Fleming suffered yet another setback in the week leading up to the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame. But after missing the first two games of the year, Fleming came back in a big way on Saturday, catching two touchdown passes – just the second and third touchdown catches of his Ohio State career – in the Buckeyes’ 77-21 win over Toledo.
Photos from Ohio State’s 77-21 Victory over Toledo
Ohio State could do nothing wrong offensively on Saturday. The Buckeyes tallied the second-most total offensive yards in school history in a single game during OSU's 77-21 victory over Toledo at Ohio Stadium, the best offensive performance of the season by far. C.J. Stroud was stellar once again, completing 22...
Ohio State is One of Eight FBS Teams Yet to Force A Turnover, But Jim Knowles Confident They’ll Come “As Guys Get More Comfortable In the System”
Ohio State’s defense has impressed in many ways through the first two games of Jim Knowles’ tenure as defensive coordinator, but creating turnovers isn’t one of them. Despite ranking among the top 25 total, scoring and rushing defenses in the country, the Buckeyes are one of just eight FBS teams that has yet to tally a takeaway two weeks into the season, along with Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Maryland, Fresno State, Army and Temple.
Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Took Pride in Executing "At A Higher Level" Against Toledo, Day Expects Multiple Injured Players to Return Next Week
Ohio State improved to 3-0 behind the most explosive offensive effort of its season on Saturday. The Buckeyes hung a whopping 77 points and 763 yards of total offense on their in-state adversary, torching the Toledo defense in a 56-point win. The Buckeye defense may have allowed nearly the same amount of points to the Rockets as it did in the first two games combined, but it was of little consequence by game's end.
Final Predictions, Thoughts, Questions and Players to Watch in Ohio State’s In-State Bout with Toledo
For the second time in three weeks, Ohio State will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium tonight. The Buckeyes’ second home night game of the year will also serve as its non-conference finale, as Ohio State plays its third and final non-conference game against Toledo on Saturday night in the Shoe. Ohio State is favored to win by more than four touchdowns, but both teams enter the game with 2-0 records this season.
Dylan Raiola off to Successful Start to His Junior Season, Jaystin Gwinn and Tito Glass Enjoy Their OSU Visits
Ohio State’s 2024 quarterback commit is off to a torrid start to his junior season. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has helped lead Chandler High School (Chandler, Arizona) to a 3-0 record to start the year, as the Wolves have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 148-7. Chandler has recently recorded back-to-back shutouts, most recently in a 35-0 win over Notre Dame Prep on Thursday evening. In that game, Raiola threw what seemed like an impossible touchdown to convert, evading several defenders and throwing a dime on the run. As this play progresses, there seems no plausible way it will result in six points. But then it does.
John Frank and Noah Brown Have Big Days Against Oklahoma 33 Years Apart
Before each game of Ohio State’s football season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. In 1894, Wittenberg became the first team to play Ohio State on Sept. 17. However, it wasn't the only time the Tigers faced the Buckeyes that season. About four weeks later, the two schools squared off in Springfield marking the first time Ohio State played the same team twice in one season. Wittenberg won both games.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming Still Game-Time Decisions; Jordan Hancock, Teradja Mitchell And Kamryn Babb Unavailable Against Toledo
For the second straight week, both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for Ohio State. Smith-Njigba played just 15 snaps in the season opener due to a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter against Notre Dame, and Fleming hasn't played at all in the first two games after tweaking an injury toward the end of the preseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was optimistic in interviews this week that both Buckeye wideouts could return to action against Toledo.
