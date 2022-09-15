Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 people in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material. Sisk is 17. He was 14 when the five were found shot to death in the family home in 2019. While prosecutors say the teen admitted to the killings, the defense says he didn't have a plan to kill and didn't have any experience with guns.
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels is calling on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can’t unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law. Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on crime, accusing the Democrat in Monday’s letter of sympathizing with and coddling “brutal, convicted criminals.” Wisconsin’s parole commission, which operates independently of the governor, has granted about 460 discretionary paroles not required by law, something that both Republican and Democratic governors before Evers also routinely granted. Polls show the race between Evers and Michels to be about even.
California 'chameleon' awaits 2016 kidnapping hoax sentence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Northern California woman should be sentenced to eight months in prison for carefully faking her own kidnapping. The hoax triggered a multi-state search before Sherri Papini resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. She is to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in April. Her attorney says his troubled, disgraced client should serve one month in custody and seven months of home confinement. Passersby found her with injuries including a blurred “brand” on her right shoulder. All the injuries were self-inflicted. The married mother of two was actually staying with a former boyfriend in Southern California. He dropped her off about three weeks after she disappeared.
