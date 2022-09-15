ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Former Ohio educator had fantasy stories involving children in West Virginia: Police say

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elUz8_0hwzvNHx00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former Ohio schools superintendent charged in West Virginia with luring two children into his vehicle had fantasy stories on his computer involving children, a police detective said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Huntington Police Detective Kevin Miller testified Wednesday during a preliminary hearing for William J. Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, who was charged last month with two felony counts of kidnapping, news outlets reported.

Miller testified that police found a 100-page file on Morrison’s computer that included fantasy stories involving children ages 9 to 13.

“I would describe it as a sexual fantasy or story. It’s written in first person, which I would interpret would be William Morrison, involving children,” Miller said.

Morrison is accused of using money to lure a 9-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Aug. 17. Police originally said the girl was 12.

Morrison let the boy go and the girl was able to open a passenger door a few blocks later and leave, police have said. Neither child was injured.

Morrison is the former superintendent of the Hamilton Local School District just south of Columbus, Ohio. In 2017, Morrison pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drug charge in Columbus after police say crack cocaine was found in his car. He was later fired as superintendent.

Defense Attorney Lee Booten argued during the hearing that the charges should be changed from kidnapping to child abduction.

“He let these children out. Doors weren’t locked. He didn’t terrorize them. He didn’t touch them. He didn’t hold them for ransom. He didn’t use as a shield or a hostage. Those are the four elements you have to have for a kidnapping,” Booten said.

Prosecutors said the kidnapping charges were warranted.

“(The children) were displaced from the area in which they knew and to an area in which they didn’t — and were both running around the east side of Huntington, scared to death,” Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Plymale said.

Cabell County Magistrate Chris Sperry ruled there was enough evidence to send the original charges to a grand jury.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Mother accused of abandoning autistic son in Ohio pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28. A kidnapping charge was dropped […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man shot in altercation, say authorities

ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — On Saturday, September 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper T. C Hurley of the West Virginia State Police along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the […]
ALUM CREEK, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia takes action on abortion and two Ohio Valley cities get new police chiefs: Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. A bill that bans abortion in West Virginia, with very few exceptions, was signed by Governor Jim Justice. –> West Virginia governor signs abortion ban into law <– The legislation only offers exceptions for rape and incest victims up to eight weeks of pregnancy, […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Huntington, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
City
Huntington, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought

GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Child
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in 1-year-olds overdose death

The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hostage
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
FLORIDA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia prison guard convicted of lying about inmate abuse

A federal correctional officer in West Virginia has been convicted of lying to an investigator about inmate abuse. A jury in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg found William Lewis guilty on Tuesday of two counts of making a false statement to a federal agent. Lewis was a correctional officer at the U.S. Penitentiary at Hazelton. […]
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ritchie Elementary goes blue after acing WV standardized test

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The normally green Ritchie Elementary Hornets were decked in blue Thursday, after students excelled on their standardized tests with flying colors. Last year’s 3rd through 5th grade students earned a ‘blue’ score on reading and math in West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment. That means they did extremely well—with more than 80 […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy