ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Feds: Half of All Car Safety Seats Are Misused As 2 Children Die Each Day in Crashes

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAP8a_0hwzvELQ00

AUSTIN – Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding drivers to make sure your young passengers are secured properly in order to save lives.

Motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death among children.

On average, two children under the age of 13 were killed, and an estimated 374 were injured, every day in 2019 while riding in passenger vehicles according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). While most people believe their children are properly buckled up, NHTSA estimates about half of all car seats are misused.

DPS offers the following tips to ensure children are properly restrained while riding in a vehicle:

  1. When selecting a car seat for your child, ensure it fits in your vehicle properly before purchasing it.
  2. Avoid purchasing a car seat if you are not aware of the history (i.e. yard sales, social media platforms, etc.).
  3. Model good behavior to young passengers and make sure you are wearing your seat belt so your children will know it’s the right thing to do.
  4. Infant car seats should always be rear-facing, and never used forward-facing.
  5. Be sure to check the maximum height and weight limits of the car seat so children may be properly transitioned to the next one.
  6. For older children who are using booster seats with lap belts, ensure the belt is across the pelvic area and the shoulder belt strap is placed across the shoulder. It should never be placed along a child’s neck or abdominal area. It should never be used under the arm or behind the back as it could cause severe injury in a crash.
  7. Texas law states all children younger than 8 years old, unless taller than 4’9”, are required to be in the appropriate car seat wherever they ride in a passenger vehicle. The car seat MUST be installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
  8. Children 8 years and older must be in a seat belt, if an adult hasn’t properly restrained a child, they can receive a $250 ticket.

If you have questions, please request installation assistance from a National Child Passenger Safety Technician at one of our local DPS offices. Additional information is available at the DPS website .

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Midland Fugitive Added to Texas Top 10 Most Wanted

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after…
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Drops Over 100 Illegal Immigrants on Kamala Harris' Doorstep

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of two buses of migrants from Texas outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. early this morning. The buses dropped off over 100 migrants from the countries of Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama, and Venezuela. "The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," said Governor Abbott. "Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Whataburger Isn't the Favorite Burger in Texas; Do You Trust the National Results?

SAN ANGELO – National Cheeseburger Day is this Sunday and Whataburger did not even rank among the top five burger chains in Texas according to a recent study. According to the Burger Index- a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research from firm Top Data, there has been a significant increase in the demand for burgers in the country.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Back Behind Bars

AUSTIN – Two of Texas' 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests.  Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender William Bird, of Austin, was arrested August 24, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested August 30, in Hutto. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in Bird’s arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation Looking for Volunteer Advisory Board Members

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation needs volunteers to serve on 16 advisory boards and committees to provide technical knowledge and industry expertise to the agency, which regulates 37 professions in Texas. “TDLR needs Texans who care about their communities to participate on our advisory boards and committees,” said TDLR Executive Director Mike Arismendez Jr. “Thanks to a change in state law, we’re able to hold most of our advisory board meetings online, so members no longer have to travel to Austin to meet. We hope that more people will want to get involved.” Many…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Vaping Giant JUUL Settles with Texas & Other States for $438 Million

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and territories, resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The investigation, initially launched in 2020 by Attorney General Paxton, was led by his office, along with the Attorneys General of Connecticut and Oregon.     Of the $438.5 million, Texas will receive $42.8 million. The settlement will also force JUUL to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting their marketing…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Meets with Electricity Industry Leaders While Power Grid Continues to Hold After Reforms

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) leadership Tuesday to discuss the ongoing implementation of grid reforms to ensure continued reliability and stability. The Governor also received a briefing on the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) report to make sure Texas' electric grid continues meeting demand. The Governor was joined by ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones, PUC Chairman Peter Lake, and Incoming CEO of ERCOT Pablo Vegas. Vegas will assume his role as CEO of ERCOT…
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Feds#Yard Sales#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa
San Angelo LIVE!

If You've Ever Considered Becoming a Texas Game Warden, Now is the Time to Apply!

AUSTIN — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is currently accepting applications for its 66th Texas Game Warden Cadet class. As fully commissioned peace officers, game wardens are responsible for the enforcement of Texas laws across the state, including water safety, natural resource protection and environmental management. Unconstrained by city or county jurisdictions, Texas Game Wardens patrol the state’s natural waterways, oversee hunting and fishing regulations, and often support local landowners. Additionally, game wardens learn specialized skills, making them a reliable resource…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Parks & Wildlife Dept. – Be Safe on the Water This Labor Day Weekend

AUSTIN— Ahead of the Labor Day Weekend, Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) remind those heading out to the water to follow basic boating and water safety precautions. In 2021, ramped-up patrols, partnered with boater education outreach programs, contributed to a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and a 50 percent decrease in open-water drownings compared to 2020. “We encourage the public to finish the summer strong by continuing to practice safe boating through the Labor Day weekend,” said Asst. Commander Cody Jones, Boating Law Administrator…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Travis County Lake now 'Fully Infested' with Invasive Zebra Mussels

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has designated Lake Walter E. Long in Travis County as “infested” with zebra mussels, signifying an established, reproducing population in the lake. Walter E. Long had already received a “positive” designation following the repeated detection of zebra mussel larvae in October 2018 and May 2019. However, subsequent searches for settled mussels conducted as recently as 2021 did not detect any juveniles or adults. In early August of this year, City of Austin Watershed Protection biologists conducted shoreline searches for zebra mussels and…
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Having Trouble Figuring Out What a Woman Is?

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has signed on as a supporter of the Women’s Bill of Rights, a document developed by the Independent Women’s Voice urging codification of the common sense and reality-based definition of a woman. The Bill of Rights challenges woke activists’ efforts to ignore basic biology and undermine fundamental truths to promote their worldview.   “The radical left has long had trouble with telling the truth,” said Attorney General Paxton. “They’ve tried to redefine the word ‘recession,’ revise American history, paint concerned parents as ‘domestic terrorists,’ and now…
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Issues Statement on the Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: "The First Lady and I are truly saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and our hearts and prayers go out to her family and the entire United Kingdom as they grieve the loss of one of the greatest leaders in history. In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historic events with the utmost dignity, grace, and…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy