Wall, TX

The Wall Hawks Take on a New & Unfamiliar Opponent Friday

By James Bouligny
 2 days ago

WALL – The Wall Hawks travel towards the metroplex to take on unfamiliar foe when they play the Peaster Greyhounds this Friday.

The Hawks (2-1) will make the three-and-a-half-hour trip to Peaster north of Weatherford in Parker County this Friday to play the 1-2 Greyhounds. This is the first time Wall and Peaster have played.

“Their one of those clubs we’ve never seen before,” Wall Head Coach Houston Guy said, “We’ve seen them on film, but we’ve never played them and matched up to them. We’ve played a lot of teams in their district… they’re going to be tough.”

After realignment, Peaster ended up in 3A-1 Region 1 District 4 with Pilot Point and Brock, something Coach Guy mentioned.

“They play a tough schedule,” Guy said, “They’ve got some really good teams on their schedule and they’re a fairly young program.”

According to Maxpreps, Peaster has had a football program for five years. For comparison, Coach Guy has been with Wall for 17 years.

While the Greyhounds are 1-2, they have been able to move the ball and put-up points this season and it seems to run through their quarterback, Gunner McElroy.

This season, McElroy, who is a senior, is 59-90 for 670 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. On the ground, the quarterback has 31 carries for 131 yards and one touchdown. This offense is averging 127 yards on the ground, where McElroy is the main threat, and 222 yards through the air, where several receivers, Brody Williams, Rhett Steen, and Tramar Gilbert, have 522 yards and 5 touchdowns combined.

Defensively, the Greyhounds have been averaging three sacks a game led by sophomore defensive end Xavier Wilson with three sacks and six tackles for loss. Wilson, along with Kentin Morrow, Wyatt Lacy, Cannon Kelley, and Isaiah Holt. These guys can get to the quarterback.

Peaster has also caused and recovered four fumbles on the year.

Wall’s success has come on the ground with Garrett Guy leading the team with 309 yards, followed by Nathan Pepper, Dane Reynolds, and Canyon McCabe, who have averaged 146 yards per game by themselves. The Hawks have not yet found a passing game as Gunnar Dillard who has gone 7-28 for 123 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Worth noting, Wall has usually found most of its success on the ground historically.

Defensively, the Hawks also have nine sacks with guys like Dylan Gidney, Jayden Sellers, Caleb Valles, Logan Thomas, Kirkland Pritz, and Landon Weiblen all getting to the passer. Thanks to Will Scherr, the Hawks have two interceptions. With Peaster’s McElroy throwing like he has this year, focusing on getting turnovers could greatly affect the outcome of this game.

Coach Guy and Coach Slaughter, the Hawks defensive coordinator, will have the Hawks prepared.

The Hawks square off against the Peaster Greyhounds at 7:30 p.m. in Peaster this Friday.

Wall, TX
Sports
San Angelo LIVE!

4A Lake View Chiefs Take Down a 5A Lubbock Team

SAN ANGELO, TX —San Angelo had a good weekend with not only the Bobcats getting a win over Belton on Friday night, but the Lake View Chiefs played up a classification — 4A Lake View challenged a 5A Lubbock — and had a big win over the Westerners.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Downed electrical pole blocks traffic on Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A downed electrical pole on North Bryant blocked traffic for hours on Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022. The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

