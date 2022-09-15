ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Cartel Smugglers Attempt to Hide Illegal Immigrants in Shipment of Frozen Broccoli

By Yantis Green
 3 days ago

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued 13 illegal migrants Monday from a refrigerated trailer and foil a cartel smuggling attempt.

On September 13, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint rescued 13 illegals from a refrigerated tractor trailer.

Agents referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area and discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of frozen broccoli.

The refrigerated trailer was measured at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. The U.S. citizen driver was placed under arrest. The migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, are nationals of Mexico and Central America. All subjects were found to be in good health.

Name broccoliillegals.jpg Copyright

Earlier that morning, a Brownsville Border Patrol Station camera operator observed several subjects load into a Chevrolet Equinox near the border wall in Brownsville. Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit. At one point during the pursuit, the driver slowed down where agents observed several subjects exit the vehicle.

