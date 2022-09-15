ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas has lost second-most money from internet scams, report says

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Scamming is something that is extremely avoidable, yet Americans lost nearly $7 billion to online scams in 2021 according to Social Catfish.

And if you’re living in the state of Texas or California, you may want to pay close attention to this article. Social Catfish has put out a report on the state of internet scams in 2022 and it’s not looking good.

“A record $6.9 billion was lost to online scams in 2021 according to the FBI IC3. This is up nearly double from $3.5 billion in 2019 before the global pandemic started in 2020. The number of victims also jumped from 467,361 in 2019 to  847,376 last year. Scammers have grown increasingly sophisticated to capitalize on people working, shopping and dating online,” the report states.

The top five states who have lost the most money are:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. New York
  4. Florida
  5. Pennsylvania

In total, Texas had over 40,000 victims that lost a total of over $606 million for an average of nearly $15,000 per person. The report says these tips can help you avoid online scams:

  1. Do not give money to anyone you have never met in person.
  2. Do not give out personal information if you have never met in person
  3. Perform a reverse search using photos, emails, phone numbers, and addresses to verify if the person or entity you are speaking to online is who they say they are.
  4. 5 big red flags include poor grammar, refusing to video chat, being in the military, working overseas, asking to be paid in gift cards or cryptocurrency.
  5. Use a password manager to create many passwords so if one has been compromised the rest of your accounts are protected.
  6. Read the Leaked Romance Scammer Training Manual: To get familiar with their tactics so you can recognize when you are being scammed.
  7. Report any scam that you have been a part of immediately to the FTC, IC3 , and FBI and your financial institution.

Be sure to check out the full report below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

DeSantis migrant flights come with political risks

Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard marked the latest — and one of the most dramatic — efforts by the Florida governor to court conservatives at home and nationally as he positions himself for a 2024 presidential run.
FLORIDA STATE
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
TEXAS STATE
More beach closures OK’d for SpaceX tests in South Texas

Earlier this week Cameron County said it was a "miscommunication" between the county and SpaceX that led to the reported closure of a public beach and highway for an entire work week. But now, the county has approved closing both the beach and the road for this entire work week, plus a couple days next week.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
