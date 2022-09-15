ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

WKRC

Truck driver flown to hospital after crash in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A highway in Pendleton County, Kentucky, is back open after a crash involving an animal feed truck Wednesday. The crash happened at US 27 and Country Club Drive, south of Butler, Kentucky. The driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when it lost control and crashed.
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man accused of repeatedly assaulting woman over 9 hours

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is charged with assaulting a woman over a period of nine hours. Police say on Oct. 30, 2020, Leroy Mitchell, 43, repeatedly hurt the victim by sitting on her chest and choking her. The woman did have apparent bruising on her neck, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Deer Park Police searching for group of car thieves

DEER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Deer Park Police are searching for what they say appears to be an organized group of thieves. In a Facebook post, the department said the group, which is likely not local, targeted unlocked cars. Anyone with information is asked to call the station at (513)...
DEER PARK, OH
WKRC

Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hartwell

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Hartwell Monday, according to Cincinnati Police. It happened around 3 a.m. on the tracks at Parkway Avenue near Vine Street. First responders found the man dead at the scene. No other information has been released yet.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Venti & Coco

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman injured in critical condition after Clifton hit-and-run

CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run overnight in Clifton. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on McAlpin Avenue near Middleton Avenue. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Girl charged with making threats toward Deer Park elementary school

DEER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Deer Park Police made an arrest Monday in a threat against Amity Elementary School. According to a Facebook post, the department was made aware of a threatening social media post. Investigators said they started getting leads at about 3 a.m. By noon, they confirmed their...
DEER PARK, OH
WKRC

New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
MONROE, OH

