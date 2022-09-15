Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police exhaust all resources as search for missing man with dementia enters 3rd day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From search dogs to drones, helicopters and search software, law enforcement is using an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding Henry Parker, an East Walnut Hills man with dementia who went missing on Saturday. Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue let Local 12 inside their command mobile unit. "Everything...
WKRC
Truck driver flown to hospital after crash in Pendleton County
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A highway in Pendleton County, Kentucky, is back open after a crash involving an animal feed truck Wednesday. The crash happened at US 27 and Country Club Drive, south of Butler, Kentucky. The driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when it lost control and crashed.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police still looking for missing man with Alzheimer's and dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's still no sign of a man who went missing from East Walnut Hills on Saturday night. 87-year-old Henry Parker walked away from his home on Cleinview Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Cincinnati Police say has Alzheimer's and dementia. "He is in need of his daily medication. He...
WKRC
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
WKRC
Butler County 'Silent Watch' raises awareness about mental illness, suicide among veterans
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A poignant display Wednesday in Butler County will raise awareness about suicide among veterans. The Butler County Veterans Service Commission organized a "Silent Watch" at the intersection of High and Veterans Streets in Hamilton. Starting at 7 a.m. volunteers stood watch over an empty casket. More...
WKRC
Local man accused of repeatedly assaulting woman over 9 hours
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is charged with assaulting a woman over a period of nine hours. Police say on Oct. 30, 2020, Leroy Mitchell, 43, repeatedly hurt the victim by sitting on her chest and choking her. The woman did have apparent bruising on her neck, according to...
WKRC
Deer Park Police searching for group of car thieves
DEER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Deer Park Police are searching for what they say appears to be an organized group of thieves. In a Facebook post, the department said the group, which is likely not local, targeted unlocked cars. Anyone with information is asked to call the station at (513)...
WKRC
Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
WKRC
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hartwell
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Hartwell Monday, according to Cincinnati Police. It happened around 3 a.m. on the tracks at Parkway Avenue near Vine Street. First responders found the man dead at the scene. No other information has been released yet.
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Venti & Coco
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524.
WKRC
Woman injured in critical condition after Clifton hit-and-run
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run overnight in Clifton. It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday on McAlpin Avenue near Middleton Avenue. Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where...
WKRC
Suspect in murder of man on Covington bridge says she didn't pull the trigger
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police say they've charged a woman in the fatal shooting of a man walking home from work. Latoya Dale faces murder and robbery charges. Virgil Steward was walking on the 15th Street Bridge on August 19 when he was shot and killed. The robbers got away with just $6.
WKRC
Girl charged with making threats toward Deer Park elementary school
DEER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - Deer Park Police made an arrest Monday in a threat against Amity Elementary School. According to a Facebook post, the department was made aware of a threatening social media post. Investigators said they started getting leads at about 3 a.m. By noon, they confirmed their...
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly stealing beer, swinging butcher knife at man inside UDF
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested for allegedly stealing beer and swinging a butcher knife at another man inside a United Dairy Farmers in Springdale. Officers responded to the UDF on Springfield Pike and Kemper Road Tuesday for a report of a man waving a knife at customers.
WKRC
Former Kenton County coroner convicted of illegally distributing opioids
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A jury in federal court convicted a former coroner for illegally distributing drugs. Dr. David Suetholz served as the Kenton County coroner from June of 1991 until June of 2021. He was also a doctor in private practice. He was convicted of giving patients high...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo says 3 orphaned manatees are ready to return to Florida waters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Soon it will be time to say goodbye to SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan. The orphaned manatees will return to Florida soon. The Cincinnati Zoo's primary goal was to put some weight on those manatees. “These three have consumed about 166,158 lbs of food, mostly lettuce, during their...
WKRC
Grand opening of College Hill restaurant brings another 45 jobs to neighborhood
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A popular Cincinnati restaurant is now celebrating it’s grand opening in the heart of College Hill. With the Sleepy Bee Café opening its doors, it's bringing 45 new jobs to the neighborhood. “It just represents another massive investment for economic development here in...
WKRC
Judge denies move for mistrial in Pike Co. massacre trial as gruesome testimony continues
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The judge overseeing the murder trial of George Wagner IV in the Pike County massacre Wednesday overruled the defense’s surprise motion for a mistrial. Wagner’s lawyer, John Parker, moved for the mistrial right after the lunch break “based on the gruesome photos that have been...
WKRC
BCI investigator testifies about blood, DNA and other evidence in George Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The murder trial of George Wagner IV for his alleged role in the Pike County massacre continued into its second week Monday, with investigators continuing to outline how they collected evidence at the first two of four total crime scenes. But the prosecution also made a...
WKRC
New brewery just opened in shuttered Rivertown Brewing space
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market craft brewery spent $4.3 million overhauling the shuttered Rivertown Brewing space in Monroe, and it just opened its doors to the public. Moeller Brew Barn, which Nick Moeller opened in Maria Stein, Ohio, in 2015, hosted its grand opening in the former Rivertown...
