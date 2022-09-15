ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

A last minute bear sighting was the perfect ending of our first trip to Yellowstone this season

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City

While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Entertainment
yourbigsky.com

Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola

Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
WORDEN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shel Silverstein
Cat Country 102.9

Pumpkin Patches, Hay Rides and Corn Maze. Fall Fun in the Billings Area

Retailers seem to keep moving the various holiday season merchandising ahead earlier and earlier. The day after the 4th of July, endcaps were filled with back-to-school stuff. And just a couple of weeks later, they had Halloween items on the shelves. Do I love it? Not necessarily. But instead of getting all riled up about something I can't change, I've learned to simply embrace the holidays. From Halloween to New Year's Day, it's just 60 days. Why not enjoy it?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What Do YOU Want to See Next At This Local Shop in Billings?

One of the coolest concepts for a shop is the pop-up shop, which sells niche items for a short time and then closes. The aspect draws people interested in those items in droves because they know they will close soon. There lies a shop in downtown Billings that is actually a shapeshifting pop-up shop, that has seen success with two separate concepts in the past. But, with no word since January, they're due to open again fairly soon.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Try out these cheap eats in Billings

These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
BILLINGS, MT
Elko Daily Free Press

In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system

Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#City Park#Dead Trees#The Giving Tree
Film Threat

Small but Mighty MINT is all about Montana

As this year’s Montana International Film Festival, MINT, opens at the historic Babcock Theatre in Billings’ celebrated and exciting downtown arts and culture district, it shines a spotlight on feature, documentary, and short films with a nod to Montana filmmakers, space, and place. From September 16-18, MINT will screen nearly two dozen films from five countries with live Q&As with directors and special guests. Known for Montana’s most anticipated red-carpet experience, the MINT will also present exciting after-party events and industry networking opportunities.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
yourbigsky.com

Montana Ave soon to be under the lights

One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?

Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy