Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grandpa's Corn Maze allowing Billings families to 'get lost' for 24 years
For the 24th year, Grandpa’s Corn Maze is open for the people of Billings to explore, and this year the owners chose to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone in its design.
Warming waters threaten Montana's blue ribbon trout fishing
A new study conducted by the U.S geological survey, Montana Fish Wildlife and parks and the University of Montana suggests a third of the state’s waters may be unsuitable for trout by the year 2080.
eastidahonews.com
A last minute bear sighting was the perfect ending of our first trip to Yellowstone this season
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Billings Local to Bring Beautiful Sunflowers to the Magic City
While on her travels, Aubrey Hopkins discovered gorgeous sunflower fields that were open to the public. But, when she came back home to Billings, she was disappointed that there just wasn't anything similar around. If you can't find anything, why not make it yourself? So, with massive support from the community, Aubrey decided to take the initiative and bring those stunning sunflower fields to the Magic City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Kitties in Billings Get a Bad Rap Because of This Stupid Reason
It’s always this time of year when we start hearing extremely sad stories about humans abusing black cats. For some very strange reason people think black cats are “unlucky”, “a bad omen”, or “a demon reincarnated.”. Honestly, that’s just downright stupid. Black cats...
yourbigsky.com
Cold Case File: George Heinrich and Marlene Mazzola
Another Yellowstone County Cold case file is reaching its 40th anniversary on September 21. This double homicide case is one of the most high-profile cases in Billings’s history. On September 21, 1980, 42-year-old George Heinrich and 57-year-old Marlene Mazzola were both found deceased in George’s home on highway 312...
There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana
When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns
We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pumpkin Patches, Hay Rides and Corn Maze. Fall Fun in the Billings Area
Retailers seem to keep moving the various holiday season merchandising ahead earlier and earlier. The day after the 4th of July, endcaps were filled with back-to-school stuff. And just a couple of weeks later, they had Halloween items on the shelves. Do I love it? Not necessarily. But instead of getting all riled up about something I can't change, I've learned to simply embrace the holidays. From Halloween to New Year's Day, it's just 60 days. Why not enjoy it?
What Do YOU Want to See Next At This Local Shop in Billings?
One of the coolest concepts for a shop is the pop-up shop, which sells niche items for a short time and then closes. The aspect draws people interested in those items in droves because they know they will close soon. There lies a shop in downtown Billings that is actually a shapeshifting pop-up shop, that has seen success with two separate concepts in the past. But, with no word since January, they're due to open again fairly soon.
yourbigsky.com
Try out these cheap eats in Billings
These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
Elko Daily Free Press
In red-hot Montana housing market, young cash-strapped buyer beats the system
Note: This story is part of Squeezed Out, a series from Lee Enterprises that focuses on the escalating housing crisis in the West. Across the region, costs associated with renting or buying property have skyrocketed, forcing many individuals and families to redefine the meaning of home. More than one dozen reporters, photographers and editors across the West contributed to this project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Film Threat
Small but Mighty MINT is all about Montana
As this year’s Montana International Film Festival, MINT, opens at the historic Babcock Theatre in Billings’ celebrated and exciting downtown arts and culture district, it shines a spotlight on feature, documentary, and short films with a nod to Montana filmmakers, space, and place. From September 16-18, MINT will screen nearly two dozen films from five countries with live Q&As with directors and special guests. Known for Montana’s most anticipated red-carpet experience, the MINT will also present exciting after-party events and industry networking opportunities.
Pub Station Growing? Local Venue Joins “D Tour” Venue Group For More Events
This week, The Pub Station in Downtown Billings announced they have joined "D Tour", which will expand their offerings for unique live music experiences. What else does this bring? Who is D Tour? Let's dive in. Who or what is D Tour?. D Tour, according to their own description, is...
5 Events You Didn’t Know Are Happening in Billings, Montana
After the exciting news day yesterday, thanks to escaped convicts from the Yellowstone County Detention Center, I figured we could use something a bit more light-hearted today. Here are my top 5 events, that I could find, happening in Billings you don't know about!. 1. Music, Art and More at...
Pour Us a Glass. Fresh Juice Company Coming to Downtown Billings
Just last week we had some fun here at the office speculating on what new business we'd love to see take over the former Well Pared location next door to Walker's Grill downtown. ICYMI, we had a bunch of wacky ideas that included a miniature Walgreens, a hookah bar/jazz club, and a doggie daycare facility.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s When Billings Will Likely Have First Hard Freeze
When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?. I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers. The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the...
2 veterans return to Billings Sunday after Honor Flight
When the 87-year-olds came around the corner at the airport, they were not expecting to see the crowd gathered for them at the bottom of the stairs.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights
One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
Opinion: How Would You Spend 24 Hours of Freedom in Billings?
Billings was captivated by a jailbreak over the weekend. Inmates rarely escape. Out of the two million people in prison or jail in the United States right now, an extremely small percentage escape and most are quickly recaptured. Statista.com data says around 2,000 escape annually. Casino.org breaks down your odds of escaping a correctional facility in each state. In Montana, it's +7900. So when a prisoner does escape, everybody talks about it.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0