ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

What's in the House, Senate bills overhauling Jan. 6 count

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The central idea behind House and Senate bills to reform an arcane federal election law is simple: Congress should not decide presidential elections. The bills are a direct response to the Jan. 6 insurrectio n and former President Trump's efforts to find a way around the Electoral Count Act, a 19th century law that governs, along with the U.S. Constitution, how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The House is voting on its version of the legislation on Wednesday and a Senate committee will consider its bipartisan bill next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy