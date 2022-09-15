Read full article on original website
Trump continues to muddy the waters on whether documents seized from Mar-a-Lago are classified
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday told a federal appeals court that it should not lift the hold a lower court judge put on the Justice Department using Mar-a-Lago documents identified as classified in its criminal probe -- and continued to try to cast doubt on whether the 100 or so documents that are at the center of the dispute are in fact classified.
Bettor up! Record spending on California gambling question
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
What's in the House, Senate bills overhauling Jan. 6 count
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The central idea behind House and Senate bills to reform an arcane federal election law is simple: Congress should not decide presidential elections. The bills are a direct response to the Jan. 6 insurrectio n and former President Trump's efforts to find a way around the Electoral Count Act, a 19th century law that governs, along with the U.S. Constitution, how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners. The House is voting on its version of the legislation on Wednesday and a Senate committee will consider its bipartisan bill next week.
