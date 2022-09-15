Read full article on original website
Holland America’s Volendam Completes First Sustained Biofuel Test
The first sustained test of biofuels for a cruise ship was recently completed by Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line while its cruise ship was in Rotterdam. According to the companies which worked with supplier GoodFuels this along with a previous fueling for AIDA represented the first live tests on working cruise ships.
Concordia Maritime Sells Half its Remaining Fleet
Financially troubled product tanker operator Concordia Maritime announced a further sale of vessels reducing its fleet by nearly half as they now moved to take advantage of improved vessel valuations in the strengthening market. Based in Sweden, Concordia faced with the prolonged weak market reached refinancing agreements in 2021 and since then has moved to sell vessels to strengthen its financial position.
Edward Heerema Passes the Reins to the Next Generation at Allseas
Allseas founder and President Edward Heerema is stepping aside after nearly four decades at the helm of his company. His eldest son Pieter Heerema will assume the role of President of the Allseas Group. Edward Heerema will remain as chairman and concentrate on new technological developments. “Founding and building Allseas...
Suez Canal Authority Hikes Transit Tolls Again for 2023
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has yet again announced that it will raise the transit tolls for vessels crossing the Suez Canal, effective January 2023. In a statement released over the weekend, the SCA said that transit fees will increase by 15 percent for all types of vessels except for dry bulk ships and cruise ships, which will see an increase of 10 percent.
Concept Automates Ship Recycling in a Green, Circular Process
Disposal of retired ships in an environmentally-friendly and safe manner remains one of the largest challenges for the maritime industry. Despite government initiatives and watchdog groups, shipbreaking remains a dirty and labor-intensive operation with a poor overall safety record according to groups such as NGO Shipbreaking. A Dutch start-up company...
Meeting the Challenges to Develop U.S. Offshore Wind Industry
The emergence of the offshore wind power industry is creating opportunities for all the sectors of the maritime industry but also faces execution challenges as it moves forward was the sentiment in a panel discussion hosted by the Coast Guard Foundation and the Maritime Association of the Port of NY and NJ. The panelists pointed to issues that the industry needs to address as the U.S. moves into the construction and operation of its first large commercial offshore wind farms. The prevailing sentiment however was that the industry is making great progress and with cooperation from all the participants is on track to meet the U.S. goals for renewable energy.
