ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

One dead after crash in north Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person died after a car crash in the northern valley. LVMPD reported to North Decatur and Jay Street around 4:15 p.m. According to police, the crash involved a truck and a sedan leaving one transported to the hospital. One driver was pronounced dead. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Five people critical after birthday party shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five people were shot at a birthday party Saturday night in a neighborhood near E. Lake Mead and N. Nellis Boulevards, according to Metro Police. LVMPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Holt Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police report a house party celebrating a birthday ended in gunfire after two people began arguing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian dies two days after hit by car in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian died two days after getting hit by a car in the southeast valley. LVMPD reported to the intersection of Cerrito Street and San Rafael Avenue on Tuesday, September 13 around 8:15 a.m. The pedestrian was hit by the car as they were crossing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Clark County, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Accidents
County
Clark County, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Fire breaks out in west Las Vegas valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond after a fire broke out in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Friday morning. Reports of an apartment fire came in around 6:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Durango Drive, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said in an email.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Road restriction on Main Street begins

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Drivers should expect travel delays due to road restrictions this weekend. Main Street from Bonanza Road to Washington Avenue will be slurry sealed on Sunday, September 18. From 6 a.m - 6 p.m, north and southbound lanes on Main Street will be restricted. Alternate routes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Traffic Accident#Umc#North Las Vegas Police
news3lv.com

Sprayed substance creates panic on CCSD school bus

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students inside a local school bus climbed through windows saying they couldn't breathe. According to parents, someone sprayed a substance inside the bus causing respiratory issues and panic as students tried to get off the bus. Dashcam and cell phone show the school bus pulled...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas band SECOS taking stage at Life is Beautiful

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful isn't just for big names. Local musicians will be taking the stage to perform for thousands, including the band SECOS. The band members joined us to talk more about how they formed and where you can check them out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
news3lv.com

Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy