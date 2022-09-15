Read full article on original website
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
One dead after crash in north Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person died after a car crash in the northern valley. LVMPD reported to North Decatur and Jay Street around 4:15 p.m. According to police, the crash involved a truck and a sedan leaving one transported to the hospital. One driver was pronounced dead. MORE...
news3lv.com
Five people critical after birthday party shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five people were shot at a birthday party Saturday night in a neighborhood near E. Lake Mead and N. Nellis Boulevards, according to Metro Police. LVMPD officers were called to the 4800 block of Holt Avenue a little after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police report a house party celebrating a birthday ended in gunfire after two people began arguing.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies two days after hit by car in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian died two days after getting hit by a car in the southeast valley. LVMPD reported to the intersection of Cerrito Street and San Rafael Avenue on Tuesday, September 13 around 8:15 a.m. The pedestrian was hit by the car as they were crossing...
news3lv.com
Man shot after attempted robbery in Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An internet sale gone wrong in Summerlin on Wednesday night leads to a man being hit by gunfire while trying to sell his Rolex watch. The man, who only wants to be identified as M.S. for safety concerns said he was shot at three times at the Village Center Circle around 9:15 p.m. while meeting with a potential buyer he connected with on Facebook Marketplace.
news3lv.com
Puppy ran over and kicked by bystander now recovering at The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A one-year-old puppy is now recovering after being run over and mistreated recently on a Las Vegas roadway. According to The Animal Foundation, someone ran over a one-year-old puppy and after the crash, a bystander kicked him as he lay on the asphalt yelping in pain.
news3lv.com
Fire breaks out in west Las Vegas valley apartment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond after a fire broke out in a west Las Vegas valley apartment Friday morning. Reports of an apartment fire came in around 6:15 a.m. in the 8700 block of W. Flamingo Road, near Durango Drive, Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan said in an email.
news3lv.com
Road restriction on Main Street begins
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Drivers should expect travel delays due to road restrictions this weekend. Main Street from Bonanza Road to Washington Avenue will be slurry sealed on Sunday, September 18. From 6 a.m - 6 p.m, north and southbound lanes on Main Street will be restricted. Alternate routes...
news3lv.com
Renovations of former Safari Motel almost complete
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Work is underway to transform Safari Motel into a housing facility for the homeless. Clark County now confirms the renovations are almost complete. The facility is located in Downtown Las Vegas off east Fremont street and will serve as many as 50 people at a time.
news3lv.com
Sprayed substance creates panic on CCSD school bus
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students inside a local school bus climbed through windows saying they couldn't breathe. According to parents, someone sprayed a substance inside the bus causing respiratory issues and panic as students tried to get off the bus. Dashcam and cell phone show the school bus pulled...
news3lv.com
Robert Telles defends tenure as public administrator during jailhouse interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Robert Telles defended his tenure as Clark County public administrator during a jailhouse interview Friday as he stands accused of killing a Las Vegas journalist who reported on allegations against him of misconduct. Telles spoke with News 3's Kay Dimanche from Clark County Detention Center,...
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Kelly puts baking skills to the test at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. This week, our own Kelly Curran visited Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to learn a little about bartending and baking. She started with a rosemary negroni sour before moving on to a grapefruit curd for dessert. Have an idea...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas band SECOS taking stage at Life is Beautiful
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Life is Beautiful isn't just for big names. Local musicians will be taking the stage to perform for thousands, including the band SECOS. The band members joined us to talk more about how they formed and where you can check them out.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas fugitive to be featured on upcoming episode of John Walsh's investigative series
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An investigative streaming series is shining a light on a Las Vegas murder case where the suspect has yet to be captured by police. 'IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH' is set to feature Erick Rangel Ibarra in its next episode, “Evil Deception." Rangel Ibarra...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Peter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's a Forever Home Friday, and we're joined by Kelsey Pizzi with The Animal Foundation and a little friend!
news3lv.com
St. Baldrick's returns for fundraiser at McMullan's in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Every two minutes, a child is diagnosed with cancer. McMullan's Irish Pub will be hosting a fundraiser with St. Baldrick's to raise money for childhood cancer research. Lynn and Brian McMullan joined us to talk more about the event.
news3lv.com
Golden Knights host pet adoption to relaunch sports restaurant
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular sports restaurant is officially relaunching after two years of halts put on by COVID restrictions. Wolfgang Puck Players Locker in downtown Summerlin kicked off the relaunch with an SPCA pet adoption benefit hosted by Vegas Golden Knight Reilly Smith and other teammates. Guests...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas multicultural festival celebrates diversity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Join and celebrate music, art, and diversity at this weekend's multicultural festival. Las Vegas locals are coming together Saturday, September 17 to indulge in food, markets, and live performances. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Cowabunga Waterparks host free Heroes Weekend for first responders. Vendors include...
news3lv.com
Harry Reid Airport welcomes visitors for event-packed weekend in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready to host various events across the city as the end of summer is officially near. On Friday, Harry Reid International Airport posted a picture welcoming guests coming in for one of many events happening over the weekend: Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
news3lv.com
Rainbow Club Casino celebrates 55th anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Henderson's Rainbow Club Casino marked its 55th anniversary on Saturday. Guests are welcome to join the celebration today until 8 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Behind the scenes of Cirque du Soleil's 'Mystère'. Complimentary slow-smoked beef brisket sandwiches, frozen drinks, and cake...
news3lv.com
Asylum and Hotel Fear showcase Halloween attraction
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' Asylum and Hotel Fear are back for a fright this Halloween season!. Asylum and Hotel Fear are introducing new attractions, animations, and scares including a special "Behind the Scare-Curtain Tour." The haunted attraction opens on Thursday, September 29 at Meadows Mall for its...
