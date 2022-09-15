Read full article on original website
Related
Recovering addicts work to help others in 'Project Recover'
A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around.
VCU reaches settlement with family of hazing victim
Virginia Commonwealth University will pay nearly $1 million to the family of a young man who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing incident as part of a recent settlement agreement.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Brunswick Health Ambassadors plan two events
The Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) is a group of local leaders, concerned citizens and interest groups that have united to partner in an effort to bring health awareness to Brunswick County residents, and to address health issues and other associated disparities. Since its initial conception in 2015, BHA was incorporation in 2016 and has sought funding and national training from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. BHA has worked tirelessly to positively affect health issues in Brunswick County by providing a wide variety of free educational programs, and activities to address the factors that place county residents at a significant high risk of health issues.
NBC12
City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UV Cavalier Daily
Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request
Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
tourcounsel.com
Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)
One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
Parking lot closures and new paths expected at Rockwood Park during renovations
Construction on new paths at Rockwood Park will cause road closures, limited parking and different routes around the park starting this weekend.
Henrico house fire burned firefighter, closed road
A house fire in Henrico closed part of a major road and sent a firefighter to the hospital with burns on Friday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henrico elementary school named national blue ribbon winner
An elementary school in Henrico county was named a blue ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, an honor shared by just 297 schools across the entire country.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Atlantic Union school supply drive benefits Greensville County High
Last week, Atlantic Union Bank personnel visited Greensville County High School to distribute school supplies to the site. The school supply collection began in mid-August, with bank customers and citizens dropping their donated items at the Atlantic Union Bank branch office at 100 Dominion Drive. Pencils, colored pencils, pens, and notebook paper are a portion of the collection delivered to the high school.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
BJ’s wholesale to accept online SNAP, EBT payments
BJ's Wholesale locations across the country will now accept EBT payments through their website and mobile app, the grocery chain announced Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Agriculture faces many things everyday! Let’s face it - Farming is stressful!
If you are interested in learning more about tools to help you with stress and strengthen your network of colleagues and family, join us in the auditorium at Extension Office at 100 Tobacco Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia October 18, 2022 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cynthia Martel from Franklin County will conduct this workshop!
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
WTOP
Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm
The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion planned
The 2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion Committee has worked hard to put together a fun-filled weekend of events for the Saint Paul’s College Family. We are excited to show our Tiger Pride and reconnect with alumni, friends, and family. Spread the word and come join us to keep the legacy and memory of our beloved college. This will be our 7th SPC Alumni Reunion and it keeps getting bigger and better. All of the scheduled events will take place at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Drive in Lawrenceville, Virginia.
NBC12
Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
Virginia Business
Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond
Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
Amphitheater, connected walkways between parks, coming to Downtown Newport News
On Thursday city leaders broke ground on a new project coming to the James River waterfront, called the James River Strand.
Comments / 3