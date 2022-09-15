ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Brunswick Health Ambassadors plan two events

The Brunswick Health Ambassadors (BHA) is a group of local leaders, concerned citizens and interest groups that have united to partner in an effort to bring health awareness to Brunswick County residents, and to address health issues and other associated disparities. Since its initial conception in 2015, BHA was incorporation in 2016 and has sought funding and national training from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. BHA has worked tirelessly to positively affect health issues in Brunswick County by providing a wide variety of free educational programs, and activities to address the factors that place county residents at a significant high risk of health issues.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
RICHMOND, VA
Petersburg, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
tourcounsel.com

Richmond, Virginia 2022: Best Places to Visit (with Map & Photos)

One of the oldest cities in the States, Richmond has been the capital of Virginia since 1780. It is packed with interesting and impressive historical monuments, many related to its role in the American Civil War. Situated on the banks of the James River, its quaint streets boast stunning pre-war...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Atlantic Union school supply drive benefits Greensville County High

Last week, Atlantic Union Bank personnel visited Greensville County High School to distribute school supplies to the site. The school supply collection began in mid-August, with bank customers and citizens dropping their donated items at the Atlantic Union Bank branch office at 100 Dominion Drive. Pencils, colored pencils, pens, and notebook paper are a portion of the collection delivered to the high school.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Agriculture faces many things everyday! Let’s face it - Farming is stressful!

If you are interested in learning more about tools to help you with stress and strengthen your network of colleagues and family, join us in the auditorium at Extension Office at 100 Tobacco Street, Lawrenceville, Virginia October 18, 2022 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Cynthia Martel from Franklin County will conduct this workshop!
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Unemployment Rate at Pre-pandemic Levels from Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, September 16th, 2022, that the number of employed Virginians remained above 4.2 million workers in August 2022. Throughout the month, the number of unemployed residents fell by 1,956, and Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.6 percent. This continues to be below the national rate, which increased to 3.7 percent.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Richmond selected as site for world’s largest vertical farm

The world’s largest indoor vertical farming complex is coming to Richmond, Virginia. Plenty Unlimited, Inc. said Thursday that it acquired 120 acres of land near Richmond that will serve as the facility’s site to grow produce beginning next winter. The $300 million campus plans to host several large-scale...
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion planned

The 2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion Committee has worked hard to put together a fun-filled weekend of events for the Saint Paul’s College Family. We are excited to show our Tiger Pride and reconnect with alumni, friends, and family. Spread the word and come join us to keep the legacy and memory of our beloved college. This will be our 7th SPC Alumni Reunion and it keeps getting bigger and better. All of the scheduled events will take place at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Drive in Lawrenceville, Virginia.
SOUTH HILL, VA
NBC12

Juvenile dies in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting that killed a juvenile male. Officials say it happened at E. Laburnum and Conway Street just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. There, police say they found a juvenile who had been shot. Henrico Police, Fire and EMS administered aid and transported...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Virginia Business

Stratford Hills Apartments sells for $76.5M in Richmond

Stratford Hills Apartments, a 430-unit residential community in Richmond’s Chippenham Village neighborhood, sold for $76.5 million on Aug. 22, Colliers announced. West 300 North Associates LLC bought the property, located at 2517 W. Tremont Court near Chesterfield County’s Bon Air area, from Stratford Bethany LLC. The property includes 42 buildings, 11 of which are garden-style apartments and 31 are townhomes. The community includes 292 townhome-style units, with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The new owners have plans for renovating the interiors and updating amenities. The property is 98% leased and a total of 429,393 square feet.
RICHMOND, VA

