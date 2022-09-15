The 2022 Saint Paul’s College Alumni Reunion Committee has worked hard to put together a fun-filled weekend of events for the Saint Paul’s College Family. We are excited to show our Tiger Pride and reconnect with alumni, friends, and family. Spread the word and come join us to keep the legacy and memory of our beloved college. This will be our 7th SPC Alumni Reunion and it keeps getting bigger and better. All of the scheduled events will take place at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Drive in Lawrenceville, Virginia.

