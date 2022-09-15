Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strike at Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant but reactors not damaged – live updates
Reactors not damaged after Russian strikes at nuclear power plant in southern Mykolaiv region
Tom Barrack, friend and former fundraiser for Trump, faces trial for UAE ties
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Jury selection in New York City was scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of Thomas Barrack, a close friend and former fundraiser to Donald Trump who's accused of improperly acting as a foreign agent during Trump's presidency. Barrack, a billionaire investor, was arrested and indicted...
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – live
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
Comments / 0